“Refad” continues developing "Miraf District," one of the most prominent mixed-use projects in Khobar

Refad continues developing "Miraf District," a major mixed-use project in Khobar, KSA, on schedule for a 2029 delivery.

KHOBAR, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Refad” Real Estate Investment and Development Company continues to develop the mixed-use “Miraf District” project in Khobar, with construction phases proceeding according to schedule, in preparation for delivering the project in 2029, reflecting the company’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.“Miraf District” is a leading mixed-use development in the Eastern Province, combining residential, commercial, leisure, and hospitality amenities within a comprehensive destination designed to enhance quality of life. Strategically located in the Corniche district of Khobar, near Downtown Khobar and just minutes from the Corniche, the project is at the heart of one of the city's most vibrant areas, ensuring a seamless urban experience that meets the aspirations of residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs.The “Miraf District” project covers a total land area of 42,000 square meters, with a built-up area of 200,000 square meters. This includes up to 29,000 square meters of leasable commercial space, more than 20,000 square meters of office space, 240 hotel room keys, 152 residential units, and more than 1,200 fully shaded parking spaces.The project brings together a diverse range of components designed to provide an integrated environment, including the Hotel Indigo, Miraf Business Tower, The Plaza, and Miraf Residences, along with numerous facilities and services, such as open outdoor spaces, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, restaurants and cafes, shopping malls, a supermarket, specialized clinics, and cinemas.Notably, the project recently completed 100% of the piling and support work, while foundation work has commenced in preparation for the next construction phases. This reflects the efficiency of execution and the accelerated pace of the project's progress."Miraf District" is part of Refad Real Estate Investment and Development Company’s vision to develop high-quality projects that enhance the quality of life and enrich the urban landscape in the Eastern Province. This is achieved by offering integrated destinations that combine modern design, prime locations, and diverse services, in line with the Kingdom's urban development and quality-of-life objectives.“Miraf District” comes within the vision of “Refad Real Estate Investment and Development Company” to develop quality projects that contribute to raising the quality of life and enhancing the urban landscape in the Eastern Province, by providing integrated destinations that combine modern design, a vital location and diverse services, in line with the goals of urban development and quality of life in the Kingdom.#END#

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