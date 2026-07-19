Decker, Pex, & Levi Law Firm Details B-5 Investment Visa To Israel for US Citizens

Comprehensive legal insights from Decker, Pex, & Levi highlight requirements for US entrepreneurs utilizing the B-5 investment visa framework in Israel.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decker, Pex, Levi Law Firm has published guidance on navigating the B-5 investment visa in Israel. The firm’s analysis clarifies how American entrepreneurs can leverage reciprocal treaty agreements to establish businesses, secure residency, and transition key personnel to Israel.Started from a bilateral treaty in 2012, but coming into effect in 2019, the B-5 visa framework was designed as a reciprocal counterpart to the United States’ E-2 treaty investor visa. Under this agreement, Israeli nationals are able to invest and reside in the US on E-2 status, and holders of US passports are granted reciprocal rights to secure legal status in Israel based on economic investment.To secure a B-5 investment visa in Israel, an American citizen must invest substantial capital in a new or existing Israeli business, own at least 50% of the enterprise, actively manage its daily operations, and employ Israeli citizens.The Israeli Investment Visa Application ProcessThe B-5 visa application process must be formally initiated prior to the investor’s relocation to Israel. Under current guidelines, applicants are required to submit their materials in person at designated Israeli consulates within the United States. These locations are limited to offices with on-staff representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry.The official processing locations include:Washington, D.C.New York, New YorkHouston, TexasSan Francisco, CaliforniaFollowing a mandatory personal interview with the consulate, the application undergoes a dual-level review. The local office transmits the dossier to a specialized governmental committee in Israel, composed of representatives from both the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Interior, for final adjudication. Approved primary investors are ultimately issued a multi-entry visa to facilitate ongoing operational travel.Mandatory Document CriteriaTo initiate the consular review, applicants must prepare a standardized set of certified documents, which includes:A federal criminal history record for all adult applicants accompanying family members over the age of 18.A passport for each applicant with a minimum of one year of remaining validity from the scheduled date of visa issuance.Official civil certificates, including birth and marriage records, must be professionally verified and translated into Hebrew to secure derivative status for dependents.Visa Duration and Extension GuidelinesThe B-5 visa is structured to accommodate long-term business development through an ongoing renewal process. The visa is initially issued for a period of two years. Provided the underlying commercial enterprise remains active and economically viable, holders may apply for consecutive one-year extensions.To ensure continuous legal status, extension applications must be filed at least three months prior to the visa’s expiration date. There is no statutory limit on the cumulative duration of the stay, and the visa may successfully be extended beyond five years as long as the business continues to operate and contribute to the local economy.Visa Benefits for FamiliesThe B-55 program permits primary investors to sponsor immediate family members and key US staff. Spouses of primary B-5 visa holders, as well as spouses of approved essential employees, are issued B-52 derivative visas. These visas grant spouses the unique freedom to seek employment anywhere in the Israeli market, completely unrestricted by the primary investor’s business.About Decker, Pex, Levi - Israeli immigration law firmDecker, Pex, Levi is a premier Israeli law firm specializing in corporate law, commercial real estate, and international immigration law. Co-founded by US citizens, the firm operates offices in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, providing specialized legal counsel and business plan preparation to foreign investors and multinational corporations.

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