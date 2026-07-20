Vince Ferguson Announces Launch of VINCE: Six Weeks to Fitness for Adults 40+ Lifestyle Magazine

The inaugural issue of VINCE: Six Weeks to Fitness for Adults 40+ Lifestyle Magazine features the cover story, "Honoring Michael Jackson at the Children's Choice Awards," highlighting the historic 1994 event created by Vince Ferguson while introducing a n

Digital lifestyle magazine for adults 40+ launches August 6, featuring Healthspan Interviews with wellness experts, physicians, and inspiring guests.

For years, we've focused on adding years to our lives. I believe the more important goal is adding life to our years. That's the mission behind VINCE Magazine.” — Vincent Ferguson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness advocate, publisher, and Body Sculpt of New York President Vince Ferguson today announced the launch of VINCE: Six Weeks to Fitness for Adults 40+ Lifestyle Magazine, a new digital publication designed to help adults 40 and older live healthier, stronger, and more purposeful lives. The inaugural issue will be released digitally on August 6, 2026.

The magazine will provide practical information on healthy aging through articles on movement, nutrition, preventive health, mental wellness, travel, healthy recipes, longevity, and inspiring stories from adults who are thriving after 40, 50, 60, and beyond.

A signature feature of the publication will be Healthspan Interviews, a recurring series featuring physicians, researchers, athletes, wellness experts, celebrities, and inspiring adults over 50 who share practical strategies for maintaining strength, independence, resilience, and purpose throughout life.

The launch builds on Ferguson's more than three decades of community wellness leadership through Body Sculpt of New York, the Six Weeks to Fitness platform, podcasting, publishing, and public education.

“For years, we have focused on adding years to our lives,” Ferguson said. “I believe the greater goal is adding life to our years. That mission is the foundation of this magazine.”

The magazine also reflects Ferguson's longstanding commitment to public wellness education. He is the founder of the Children's Choice Awards, a program created to give children a voice in recognizing positive role models. In 1994, more than 100,000 children participated in selecting Michael Jackson to receive the Caring for Kids Award.

VINCE: Six Weeks to Fitness for Adults 40+ Lifestyle Magazine will be available digitally beginning August 6, 2026. Additional information about the magazine and its inaugural issue is available at www.6weekstofitness.com/vincemag. Limited founding sponsorship opportunities remain available prior to the July 31 advertising deadline.

About Vince Ferguson

Vince Ferguson is a U.S. Navy veteran, certified wellness coach, author, publisher, and longtime wellness advocate. He is President of Body Sculpt of New York, founder and host of Six Weeks to Fitness, and creator of the Children's Choice Awards. Through wellness education, media, publishing, and community outreach, he is committed to helping people add more life to their years.

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