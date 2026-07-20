B2Business Hub Launches AI-Powered Platform to Connect Verified Suppliers and Buyers Worldwide

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Platform combines AI-powered search with verified company data to help businesses identify suppliers, buyers, and international trade opportunities.

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2Business Hub today announced the launch of its AI-powered B2B matchmaking platform, designed to help businesses quickly connect with verified suppliers and buyers across global markets. The platform combines live web discovery with verified company contact information, allowing users to identify potential business partners in minutes without relying on outdated directories.Unlike conventional B2B directories that depend on static listings, B2Business Hub searches the web in real time to locate active companies and enriches search results with verified contact details gathered directly from each company's official website. The platform provides users with names, job roles, and business email addresses to support faster communication and informed decision-making.The service is built for exporters, importers, manufacturers, distributors, and sourcing professionals seeking efficient supplier discovery and international business opportunities. By simplifying the process of finding verified companies, the platform helps organizations reduce research time while improving the quality of business connections.To encourage businesses to explore its capabilities, B2Business Hub offers a free trial that requires no sign-up. Users can begin searching immediately and evaluate the platform before deciding on a subscription. This approach removes barriers for companies looking to expand their buyer and supplier network or improve their B2B lead generation efforts.The platform also supports six languages—English, Turkish, German, French, Spanish, and Chinese—making it accessible to businesses operating in diverse international markets. Its multilingual interface enables companies to conduct export import matchmaking more effectively while reaching suppliers and buyers in different regions.As international trade continues to grow, businesses increasingly require accurate company information and efficient methods for identifying reliable partners.B2Business Hub addresses this need by combining AI-powered search technology with verified business data to support global sourcing and business development.Organizations looking to find suppliers online, strengthen their business matchmaking strategy, or build a trusted B2B contact database can begin using the platform immediately through its free trial.About B2Business HubB2Business Hub is an AI-powered global trade platform that helps businesses connect with verified suppliers and buyers worldwide. Through live web discovery and verified contact information sourced from company websites, the platform supports supplier discovery, B2B lead generation, and international business growth. Serving exporters, importers, manufacturers, and distributors, B2Business Hub offers multilingual support and a free trial with no sign-up required to simplify global business matchmaking.

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