LOOK UP Times Square Builds New Cultural Bridges Between New York and Tokyo During Venice Biennale Presentation

Rachel D. Vancelette at Palazzo Mora, Venice Italy: Location: Front of Nathan Brujis Painting 'Pachamama' | Photo Polaroid by: Francesco Francia | Dress by Naeem Khan

Founder and curator Rachel D. Vancelette begins a Tokyo cultural tour exploring partnerships with Japanese institutions, artists, and creative organizations.

Returning to Tokyo is a full-circle moment. In 2011 I witnessed Japan’s true creative resilience. LOOK UP continues that spirit by connecting artists through creativity and shared humanity.” — Rachel D. Vancelette

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its acclaimed international presentation at the 2026 Venice Biennale, the global public art initiative LOOK UP Times Square is entering its next chapter as founder and contemporary art curator Rachel D. Vancelette travels to Tokyo for a strategic cultural tour focused on expanding the initiative's presence in Asia. Scheduled for July 25–August 6, the visit includes meetings with leading cultural institutions, galleries, artists, and creative organizations to explore future opportunities for bringing the immersive public art experience to Japan. The exploratory tour represents the first step toward developing public art partnerships in Japan, building on the international momentum established through LOOK UP’s presentations in Times Square and Venice. Originally launched on the iconic billboards of Times Square, LOOK UP transforms public media into open-air digital galleries while inviting millions of viewers to consider one universal question: "What does LOOK UP mean to you?"

Participating creative professionals contribute one-minute vertical creative films embedded with interactive QR codes, connecting physical public encounters with a global digital archive documenting stories of resilience, hope, creativity, and shared humanity. LOOK UP Times Square invites artists, designers, performers, filmmakers, chefs, cultural leaders, hospitality visionaries, and innovators from around the world.

This expansion carries profound personal significance for Vancelette, marking her first return to Japan since 2011. Following the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, Vancelette traveled to Tokyo during a period of national recovery and immediately curated the exhibition “Reflections” at fordPROJECT in New York, presenting a new generation of Japanese painters highlighting the resilience of Japan’s creative community. The exhibition was featured by The New York Observer, highlighting emerging Japanese artists during a historic period of reflection and rebuilding. With support from galleries such as Tomio Koyama and other institutions that championed her efforts, the project reflected her longstanding commitment to creating cultural bridges between Japan and the international contemporary art community.

Following its New York debut on Thanksgiving Day 2025, when LOOK UP Times Square transformed one of the world’s most iconic public media landscapes, the initiative expanded onto the international stage through an invitation from the European Cultural Centre to participate in the Personal Structures exhibition at Palazzo Mora, Venice, Italy, during the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia. The exhibition remains open to the public through November 22 and features more than 40 videos and artworks by internationally recognized creative voices, including Japanese model and artist muse Mie Iwatsuki, whose participation represents a powerful cultural bridge between Japan and the international creative community.

The Tokyo expansion also highlights LOOK UP artists and cultural figures whose practices reflect meaningful connections between Japan and the international creative community. International fashion photographer Michel Haddi has maintained a longstanding relationship with Japanese audiences, including his landmark 1990 exhibition “The Face” in Kobe. Choreographer Jacqulyn Buglisi, former Principal Dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company and founder of Buglisi Dance Theatre, has also shared her work in Japan with collaborations over years in partnership with artist Rossella Vasta at Tokyo’s Shiodome Italia Creative Center among others. Their contributions to LOOK UP alongside more than 100 international creative voices participating include internationally recognized celebrity photographer Andy Gotts, actor Ray Fearon, Empire State rooftopper artist Angela Nickolau reinforce the initiative’s belief that art can serve as a universal language connecting communities across cultures.

During the Tokyo tour, Vancelette and the LOOK UP team will explore collaborations involving digital public art, immersive storytelling, cultural programming, and partnerships with leading creative institutions. The initiative will continue to build upon its international advisory community, including participating contemporary artist Nathan Brujis, whose dynamic visual language explores movement and transformation presented in new catalogue with Snap Collective.

The Tokyo expansion advances LOOK UP Times Square’s mission to create meaningful connections between artists, technology, cultural leaders and global audiences through public art and shared storytelling. The initiative aligns with Vancelette’s broader humanitarian work as a Global Peace Ambassador for The Perfect World Foundation, reinforcing the project’s commitment to creativity as a force for connection and positive global dialogue. As part of its presentation at the European Cultural Centre's Personal Structures exhibition, LOOK UP Times Square will conclude its Venice program by hosting the invitation-only LOOK UP Conference on November 21-22, 2026.

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