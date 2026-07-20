Rookie USA Kids Amazon Live Back-to-School Fashion Show Graphic

Celebrity Families, Major Fashion Brands and a Live Amazon Broadcast Kick Off the Back-to-School Season

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to the new school year begins in style as Haddad Brands presents the 17th Annual Amazon Kids Back-to-School Fashion Show Presented by Rookie Kids , taking place Thursday, July 30 in Chelsea, New York City and streaming live nationwide on Amazon Live.Now entering its seventeenth year, the Rookie Kids Fashion Show has become one of New York's most anticipated family fashion events — bringing together leading children's brands, celebrity families, athletes, entertainers, influencers, editors, and creators for an evening celebrating the intersection of fashion, family, entertainment, and youth culture.More than a traditional runway presentation, the event serves as an exclusive first look at the season's most wearable back-to-school trends, showcasing curated collections from Nike, Levi's, Lacoste, Converse, and Hurley. The runway will feature professional children's models alongside the children of many celebrity guests, creating authentic family moments that have become a signature of the brand’s presentations.Streaming on Amazon Live, the show offers audiences across the country an early preview of the styles, colors, and essentials expected to shape one of the year's most significant shopping seasons. With families increasingly seeking fashion that balances style, comfort, quality, and value, the event reflects the evolution of back-to-school shopping into one of retail's most anticipated moments.Having generated more than 5 billion media impressions throughout its history, the Rookie Kids Fashion Show continues to attract top names from fashion, entertainment, sports, and digital media, making it one of the industry's premier children's fashion showcases.Confirmed guests and participants include:Claudette Bailon, Angela Simmons, Brandon Flowers, Busta Rhymes, Carissa Rosario and James Anderson, Charles Oakley, Rapper CJ, DaniLeigh, Dascha Polanco, Dave East, Daz Dillinger, DJ Drewski, DJ Mick, Edgar Berlanga, Elyse Fox, Gabby Sanders, Garrett Vogel, Hayleigh Vasquez, Ice-T and Coco, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Kevin Fernandez, LaLa, Lil' Kim, Maino, Mara Martin, Mel White, Mirabelle Lee, Peter Quillin, Super Fan Vivian, Tiki and Traci Barber, TJ Palma, Toya Johnson and Reign Rushing, Trillian, Yvette Garcia, and Yovngchimi, with red carpet coverage by Ashleigh McPherson. Many of their children will also walk the runway as featured models throughout the evening.

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