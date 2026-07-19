Driver Arrested for Vehicular Homicide in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Tickfaw – On July 17, 2026, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near LA Highway 442 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Randall P. Belaire of St. Martinville.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2026 Kia Carnival, driven by 27-year-old Brianna L. Hutson of Magnolia, Mississippi, was traveling south on Interstate 55. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer was disabled with its hazard lights active and stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 55. For reasons still under investigation, the Kia traveled off the roadway to the right and struck the rear of the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet and three other passengers, who were all properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Hutson and a front-seat passenger of the Kia, who were both properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Belaire, who was an unrestrained rear-seat passenger in the Kia, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

During the investigation, Hutson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested. After she was medically cleared from a local hospital, she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Facility for Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Negligent Injuring (5 Counts), Careless Operation, and Open Container. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police remind all motorists of the dangers of impaired driving, which can have devastating consequences whether caused by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two. Motorists are urged to make responsible decisions by never driving while impaired, always ensuring all occupants are properly restrained, and avoiding distractions while driving. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death. To report hazardous driving, dial *LSP (*577).

Contact Information:

Trooper Marc Gremillion

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop L

Phone: (985) 893-6250

[email protected]