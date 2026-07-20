Beyond Broadband: The Next HOA Revenue Stream Is Recurring Home Services

Telecom transformed community revenue. Bulqit believes recurring home services are the next opportunity for HOAs, builders and homeowners.

Our vision is to build the infrastructure for neighborhood commerce. Whenever communities can create value simply by organizing demand, we believe there is an opportunity for all parties.” — Keegan J. Bonebrake

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every neighborhood generates significant economic value every month.Homeowners hire landscapers, pest control companies, pool technicians, window cleaners, pressure washing companies, and countless other service providers. Collectively, these recurring purchases represent substantial neighborhood spending, yet they remain fragmented across hundreds of individual households, even when neighbors are buying nearly identical services from the same local businesses.Bulqit believes that fragmentation represents one of the largest untapped opportunities in residential communities.The idea itself is not new.For decades, apartment owners, condominium associations, and many homeowner associations have generated recurring non-dues revenue through telecommunications agreements. As Internet connectivity became essential, service providers recognized that serving an entire community reduced customer acquisition costs, improved operational efficiency, and created more predictable recurring revenue. In return, many communities negotiated revenue-sharing agreements that helped fund reserves, capital improvements, technology investments, and resident amenities.The lesson was never simply about broadband. It demonstrated a broader economic principle. When communities organize recurring demand, everyone benefits.Bulqit believes that same principle can be applied to the recurring home services homeowners already purchase every month."Telecommunications demonstrated that communities create tremendous purchasing power simply by organizing demand," said Keegan J. Bonebrake, Founder and CEO of Bulqit. "The lesson was not about internet. It was about the economics of communities. We believe recurring home services represent the next logical application of that model."That perspective is informed by experience. Before founding Bulqit, Bonebrake founded Everywhere Wireless, where he negotiated hundreds of community-wide telecommunications agreements, including revenue-sharing partnerships between service providers and residential communities. Those experiences helped shape Bulqit's approach to applying similar economic principles to recurring home services in single-family neighborhoods.Unlike apartment buildings, where telecommunications providers benefit from shared infrastructure within a property, single-family neighborhoods create efficiencies through geographic density. Homes located on the same streets often require the same recurring services from the same local providers. Organizing that demand reduces travel time, improves route density, lowers customer acquisition costs, and creates more predictable recurring business for vendors.Bulqit organizes homeowners into neighborhood-based marketplaces that capture those efficiencies. Rather than allowing the resulting value to benefit only service providers, the company believes participating communities should also share in the value they help create.Through Bulqit's HOA Revenue Share Program, participating homeowner associations receive a recurring share of platform revenue generated by homeowners who voluntarily purchase recurring services through Bulqit. Associations may choose to invest those funds in reserves, amenities, capital improvements, technology, neighborhood events, or other priorities determined by their boards.The opportunity extends well beyond homeowner associations. Homeowners gain a simpler way to manage recurring services through a single platform. Service providers benefit from denser routes, recurring customers, and lower operating costs. Builders can enhance the homeowner experience long after closing. HOA management companies can deliver an additional source of value to the communities they serve.Bulqit was intentionally designed as a modular technology platform capable of organizing virtually any recurring neighborhood service where collective demand creates operational efficiencies.Today, the platform focuses on recurring outdoor home services, including lawn care, pest control, pool maintenance, pressure washing, window cleaning, exterior cleaning, and mobile car washing.Over time, the same model could extend to additional recurring services such as neighborhood internet, wash-and-fold laundry, dry cleaning pickup and delivery, pet services, seasonal maintenance, vehicle services, and many other categories where neighborhoods benefit by purchasing together."Our vision has never been to build software for a single service category," Bonebrake added. "Our vision is to build the infrastructure for neighborhood commerce. Whenever communities create value simply by organizing demand, homeowners, service providers, and the communities themselves should all share in that value."Residential communities have long demonstrated the value of organized demand. Telecommunications proved the model. Bulqit believes recurring home services are the next chapter, creating new opportunities for homeowners, service providers, builders, HOA management companies, and homeowner associations alike.Homeowners, homeowner associations, builders, service providers, and HOA management companies can learn more or register at Bulqit.com About BulqitBulqit is a technology platform that organizes recurring home services at the neighborhood level. By connecting homeowners with professional service providers through community-based marketplaces, Bulqit simplifies recurring homeownership while helping service providers operate more efficiently through denser routes, predictable recurring demand, and neighborhood-scale operations. Through its HOA Revenue Share Program, Bulqit also creates new voluntary, non-dues revenue opportunities for participating homeowner associations. Initially focused on outdoor recurring services, Bulqit's modular platform is designed to support a growing ecosystem of neighborhood-based recurring services across single-family communities.

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