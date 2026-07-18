LCRA plans to begin floodgate operations at Buchanan Dam on Sunday

​AUSTIN, Texas – The Lower Colorado River Authority plans to open at least one floodgate at Buchanan Dam, the uppermost dam in the Highland Lakes, on Sunday afternoon, July 19. After the floodgate is opened about 5 p.m., LCRA will have flood operations underway at all six dams along the Highland Lakes for the first time since 2019.

Water released from Buchanan Dam will flow downstream into Inks Lake and will cause the lake to rise above its normal operating range on Sunday and engage the spillway. Inks Dam does not have any floodgates and is designed for floodwater to flow over the spillway.

The flood operations are necessary because of recent heavy rains that dropped more than 20 inches of rain over some parts of the Texas Hill Country over the last week. Inflows from the storms filled lakes Buchanan and Travis, the two water supply reservoirs in the Highland Lakes, for the first time since 2019, and combined storage of the two reservoirs now stands at slightly more than 100%.

Multiple floodgates also are open at Wirtz, Starcke, Mansfield and Tom Miller dams.

Why flood operations are needed

Rain that falls in the Highland Lakes watershed flows down tributaries such as the San Saba, Llano and Pedernales rivers into the Highland Lakes. LCRA moves the stormflows downstream though the series of dams into Lake Travis, the only lake in the chain designed to store floodwaters.

Lake Travis is considered full for water supply purposes at 681 feet above mean sea level. Above that level, water enters the lake’s flood pool, which can hold an additional 776,000 acre-feet. When the lake rises into its flood pool, LCRA conducts flood operations at Mansfield Dam in accordance with the Army Corps of Engineers Water Control Manual.

Releases are made based on levels in Lake Travis, expected inflows and downstream river conditions. Read more.

What are conditions on the Highland Lakes?

Flows downstream of all dams are higher and faster than usual, and people downstream should secure boats, docks and other property, stay clear of the water near the dams, and keep an eye on conditions. As always, avoid low water crossings, and never drive through flooded roads.

Swimmers and boaters should stay aware of fast-moving currents and storm debris. Bacteria levels typically rise significantly after heavy rains and flooding, and swimmers should avoid murky, stagnant, smelly or oily water, as bacteria tends to congregate in those areas.

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