Award-Winning Author Ricky St. Julien II Expands the 48 Laws of Self Mastery Series with New Fitness Release

Award-Winning author Ricky St.Julien II, founder of St.Julien Publishing LLC, and creator of the 48 Laws of Self Mastery Series. His newest release, 48 Laws of Fitness: Don't Be a Couch Potato, is available now in Kindle and audiobook formats, with the paperback 7/24/26

Kindle and audiobook available now. Discover why discipline, not motivation, builds lifelong fitness.

The goal is to not add more years to our life. The goal is to add more life to our years.” — Ricky St.Julien II

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Author and Certified Personal Trainer, Ricky St. Julien II Says America’s Fitness Problem Isn’t Motivation—It’s DisciplineNew Book, 48 Laws of Fitness : Don’t Be a Couch Potato, Challenges Readers to Stop Chasing Quick Fixes and Build Lifelong HabitsWhile the fitness industry continues to promote new workout programs, diets, and supplements, award-winning independent author Ricky St. Julien II believes the real reason many people fail to achieve lasting results has nothing to do with a lack of information. “It’s a discipline problem,” St. Julien said.That belief is the foundation of 48 Laws of Fitness: Don’t Be a Couch Potato, the newest release in St. Julien’s acclaimed 48 Laws of Self Mastery Series.Rather than offering another temporary fitness plan, the book provides 48 practical laws designed to help readers develop the consistency, habits, and mindset needed to create lasting physical and mental transformation.“Most people already know what they need to do. The challenge isn’t knowledge, it’s consistency. This book is about building the discipline to keep showing up long after motivation disappears,” St. Julien said.According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obesity and physical inactivity remain major public health concerns linked to chronic diseases including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Against that backdrop, St. Julien says his goal is to shift the conversation away from quick fixes and toward sustainable daily habits. He draws from his experience as a certified personal trainer encouraging readers to follow systems and habitsthat support long-term health.As founder of St. Julien Publishing LLC, an independent publishing company, St. Julien has spent the past several years developing the 48 Laws of Self Mastery Series, a collection of books focused on helping readers improve every major area of life through practical principles and personal responsibility.The series includes:● 48 Laws of Hustling: Don’t Be a Statistic● 48 Laws of Confidence: Don’t Be Insecure● 48 Laws of Love: Don’t Be a Narcissist● 48 Laws of Discipline: Don’t Be a Weak Link● 48 Laws of Fitness: Don’t Be a Couch PotatoEach title focuses on a different aspect of personal development while sharing one central philosophy: Master yourself first, and everything else becomes possible.AvailabilityKindle EditionAudiobookPaperbackReleases July 24, 2026Amazon Author PageAbout Ricky St. Julien IIRicky St. Julien II is an award-winning independent author, certified personal trainer, entrepreneur, and founder ofSt.Julien Publishing LLC. He is the creator of the 48 Laws of Self Mastery Series, a growing collection of books that teach readers practical principles for developing discipline, confidence, stronger relationships, entrepreneurial thinking, and lifelong personal growth. His work emphasizes actionable strategies designed to help people create lasting change through consistent daily decisions.

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