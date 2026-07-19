Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker a Top Forecaster Through the End of Q2 2026

Bloomberg News Recognizes Jason Schenker Among the World's Most Accurate Forecasters

Bloomberg's independent rankings are especially meaningful because they measure forecasting accuracy against other professional forecasters over time.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prestige Economics announced this month that Bloomberg News once again ranked economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker among the world’s most accurate forecasters, recognizing his exceptional accuracy in foreign exchange and economic forecasting through the end of Q2 2026. Bloomberg's forecast rankings compare the accuracy of economists and financial market forecasters worldwide based on actual forecast performance over defined measurement periods.Bloomberg News issued multiple top global rankings for Jason Schenker’s FX forecasts for Prestige Economics through the end of Q2 2026, based on forecasts produced over the prior four quarters:* #1 Mexican Peso Forecaster in the World for a 4th quarter in a row.* #1 Brazilian Real Forecaster in the World for a 2nd quarter in a row.* #1 Hungarian Forint Forecaster in the World for a 4th quarter in a row.* #1 EUR/HUF Forecaster in the World for a 4th quarter in a row.* #3 EUR/CHF Forecaster in the World.* #4 EMEA Currency Forecaster in the World.Bloomberg News also recognized Jason Schenker’s accuracy in forecasting key U.S. economic indicators through the end of Q2 2026, based on forecasts of the prior 12 months:* #5 U.S. New Home Sales Forecaster in the World.* #6 U.S. Personal Income Forecaster in the World.A Proven, Long-Term Record of AccuracyJason Schenker has been a professional economist for over 20 years and has consistently been top-ranked by Bloomberg News for forecast accuracy across foreign exchange, commodities, and economic indicators. Since 2011, Prestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been ranked by Bloomberg in 51 different categories, including being ranked the #1 forecaster in the world in 36 categories.“Bloomberg's independent rankings are especially meaningful because they measure forecasting accuracy against other professional forecasters over time,” said Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics. “These rankings reflect the commitment that Prestige Economics and I have for helping clients navigate uncertainty with precision and actionable insights.”The Bloomberg rankings continue a long track record of independent recognition for Jason Schenker's forecasting accuracy across currencies and macroeconomic indicators, reinforcing the value Prestige Economics provides to clients navigating economic and financial uncertainty.About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has given more than 1,350 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. He serves as Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an advisor to the U.S. State Department, and Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).A LinkedIn Top Voice, Mr. Schenker has written 38 books, including 17 Amazon #1 bestsellers — Cold War Two , The Future After AI, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, Quantum: Computing Nouveau, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by 1.6 million learners worldwide.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com - For more information about The Futurist Institute, visit www.FuturistInstitute.org About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. Under the leadership of Jason Schenker, the firm has a proven track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics helps clients navigate complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created groundbreaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com

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