State Bar’s Ninth Annual Diversity Summit Spotlights Neuroinclusion as Key to a Stronger Legal Profession

The State Bar’s Office of Access & Inclusion hosted its ninth annual Diversity Summit last week at its San Francisco office, bringing together more than 75 legal professionals—including legal aid organizations, government agencies, law schools, and private sector attorneys and employers.

This year’s summit featured training and discussion on neurodiversity and the importance of fostering neuroinclusion in the legal profession. Neurodiversity is a concept that recognizes that neurological differences—including autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and other cognitive variations—are normal expressions of human diversity rather than deficits to be corrected. Neuroinclusion focuses on removing barriers and creating flexible environments, communication styles, and accommodations that allow everyone to succeed on equal footing.

“The legal profession is at its strongest when it reflects the full range of talent and perspective our communities have to offer,” said State Bar Executive Director Laura Enderton-Speed, who provided opening remarks at the summit. “This year’s Diversity Summit gave legal professionals from across our state the tools to better understand neurodiversity and to take real, practical steps toward neuroinclusion in their organizations. When we build workplaces and legal institutions that recognize different ways of thinking as strengths rather than obstacles, we don’t just support neurodivergent attorneys and staff—we strengthen the quality and integrity of the legal services we provide to the public.”

CultureAlly, a subject matter expert and facilitator in neurodiversity, provided in-person training that explored common barriers, misconceptions, and mental health considerations affecting neurodivergent legal professionals.

Key takeaways included the need for structural change to create lasting inclusion rather than onetime awareness, as well as the recognition that different working styles can still support high performance.

Chalak Guinses, chair of the State Bar Council on Access and Fairness, provided inspired closing remarks to encourage attendees to remain curious as they continue this important work.

Attendees included representatives from the California Department of Managed Health Care, the California Department of Health Care Access and Information, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, University of California Irvine School of Law, the Los Angeles Superior Court, and a number of State Bar legal aid organization grantees.

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The State Bar of California’s mission is to protect the public and includes the primary functions of licensing, regulation and discipline of attorneys; the advancement of the ethical and competent practice of law; and support of efforts for greater access to, and inclusion in, the legal system.