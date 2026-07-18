Air Quality Health Advisory Issued for Central New York, Western New York Regions

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton and State Department of Health (DOH) Commissioner Dr. James McDonald issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for fine particulate matter for Sunday, July 19, 2026, due to the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada and Minnesota. The advisory is as follows:

The Western New York and Central New York Regions are forecast to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

The pollutant of concern is: Fine Particulate Matter

The advisory will be in effect: 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

The Air Quality Health Advisory regions consist of: Central New York which includes Allegany, Broome, southern Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, southern Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, and Yates counties; and Western New York which includes Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

Smoke causing temporary spikes of unhealthy air may affect other regions, including New York City and Long Island, as the plume moves across the state on Sunday. DEC and DOH will be closely monitoring conditions to make any necessary changes to advisories.

DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. The AQI was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern.

Fine Particulate Matter

Fine particulate matter (PM) consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. PM 2.5 can be made of many different types of particles and often come from processes that involve combustion (e.g., vehicle exhaust, power plants, and fires) and from chemical reactions in the atmosphere.

Exposure can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as heart disease and asthma. People with heart or breathing problems, older adults, children and teens, pregnant people, and those who exercise or work outdoors may be particularly sensitive to PM 2.5.

When outdoor levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure. If there are significant indoor sources of PM 2.5 (tobacco, candle or incense smoke, or fumes from cooking) levels inside may not be lower than outside. Some ways to reduce exposure are to minimize outdoor and indoor sources and avoid strenuous activities in areas where fine particle concentrations are high.

Additional information on PM 2.5 is available on DEC's website and on DOH's website (PM 2.5). A DEC fact sheet about the Air Quality Index is available on DEC’s website or by PDF download.

To stay up-to-date with announcements from DEC, sign up to receive Air Quality Alerts through DEC Delivers: DEC's Premier Email Service. A toll-free Air Quality Hotline (1-800-535-1345) was also established by DEC to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest air quality situation.