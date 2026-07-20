Organizational Psychologist: AI Isn't a Technology Revolution. It’s a Leadership Opportunity

Dr. Celina Peerman, Organizational Psychologist Upcoming Virtual Event

Organizational psychologist Dr. Celina Peerman says AI success depends less on technology and more on preparing people to adapt which is a leadership issue.

The future of AI won't be determined by technology. It will be determined by how well we prepare people.” — Dr. Celina Peerman

WAVERLY, IA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organizational Psychologist: AI Isn't a Technology Revolution. It's a Repositioning of Human Potential and Now, It’s a Leadership OpportunityAfter more than 24,000 hours helping organizations navigate strategy, leadership, and change, Dr. Celina Peerman says the future of AI will be determined less by technology than by how organizations prepare their people.As organizations race to adopt artificial intelligence, organizational psychologist and leadership strategist Dr. Celina Peerman believes many are overlooking the most important part of the transformation."The conversation has been dominated by technology," Peerman said. "But AI is not simply a technology revolution. It is a repositioning of human potential."After spending more than 24,000 hours working alongside organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, financial services, nonprofits, and the public sector, Peerman says she is seeing the same pattern emerge regardless of industry."Organizations are investing in AI platforms, automation, and productivity tools, but many employees are asking much deeper questions," she said. "What happens to my role? How will decisions be made? What skills will matter most? How do we maintain trust while everything around us is changing?"According to Peerman, these questions represent a leadership challenge, not a technology problem."As an organizational psychologist, I spend my career studying how people respond to change," she said. "The organizations that will thrive won't simply implement AI faster. They'll help people adapt faster. They'll communicate clearly, build trust intentionally, develop sound judgment, and create environments where technology strengthens, not replaces, the human strengths that drive great organizations."Peerman is also leading The Uncertainty Initiative, a national research project examining how leaders and employees are experiencing uncertainty in today's workplace. Through hundreds of participant responses and ongoing qualitative research, one theme continues to surface: uncertainty itself has become one of the defining workplace challenges of our time."Every major transformation creates uncertainty," Peerman said. "AI simply accelerates it. Organizations don't need less technology, they need more intentional leadership."That perspective has become the foundation of Peerman's newest program, The Human Side of AI at Work, a live virtual intensive designed to help leaders move beyond fear, hype, and technical jargon toward practical organizational readiness.Unlike traditional AI training focused on software or prompt writing, the intensive explores workforce readiness, leadership communication, ethical decision-making, organizational change, responsible implementation, and strategies for helping people navigate rapid transformation with confidence."Technology will continue to evolve," Peerman said. "Human judgment, adaptability, communication, relationships, and ethical leadership will become even more valuable. The future of work isn't about choosing between people and AI. It's about preparing people to do what only people can do."Dr. Peerman will hold a live virtual intensive will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. (Central Time). Registration is offered on an organizational basis, allowing multiple team members to participate under one registration.Organizations interested in learning more or registering can visit www.drcelinapeerman.com/events About Dr. Celina PeermanDr. Celina Peerman, Ph.D., SHRM-SCP, CSP, is an organizational psychologist, international speaker, leadership strategist, and author. For more than three decades, she has helped organizations strengthen leadership, navigate change, and prepare for the future of work. Drawing on more than 24,000 hours of conversations, facilitation, and leadership education, she works with organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, nonprofits, financial services, and the public sector.She is also leading The Uncertainty Initiative, a national research effort exploring how leaders and organizations are responding to sustained uncertainty and rapid workplace change. Her work bridges organizational psychology, leadership strategy, and emerging technologies to help organizations build capacity where people and performance thrive together.For additional information, media interviews, or speaking inquiries, visit www.drcelinapeerman.com Media Contact:Dr. Celina Peerman, SHRM-SCP, CSPOrganizational Psychologist, Professional Speaker, Leadership StrategistPhone: (319) 427-0261Email: celina@workplacechameleon.comWebsite: www.drcelinapeerman.com Event Information: www.drcelinapeerman.com/events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.