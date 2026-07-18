TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

July 18, 2026



Troopers Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in East Baton Rouge Parish

Baton Rouge – Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on July 18, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on US 61 (Scenic Highway), south of LA 964, in East Baton Rouge Parish. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Kelly Downey of Jarreau.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Downey was driving a 2003 Honda Accord north on US 61. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway to the left, traveled into the median, struck a concrete embankment, and became engulfed in flames.

Downey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Due to the extent of the vehicle damage, seatbelt use cannot be determined. Impairment is unknown; however, a routine toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that every decision made behind the wheel matters. Drivers should remain alert, avoid distractions and impairment, and always stay focused on the roadway. A momentary lapse in attention can have devastating consequences.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]