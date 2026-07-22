New Free Tool Shows Viewers Which Streaming Subscriptions They Are Paying For and Not Watching

Help Me Binge — press play, we'll remember the rest. Free, no login, in any browser. Help Me Binge lets you track every show, movie, and sport in one place — and pick up right where you left off. Help Me Binge - logo

Help Me Binge tracks viewing activity by service and reports the annual cost of subscriptions with no recent use

A tracker already knows what you watch, it seemed strange to us that none of them would tell you what that was costing. We were paying for services we had stopped opening months earlier...” — Hyleri Katzenberg; Founder of Help Me Binge

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Households now subscribe to multiple streaming services at once, and industry reporting has repeatedly identified a gap between the services people pay for each month and the services they actually open. Subscriptions renew automatically, and usage is recorded separately by each provider, which leaves no single place for a viewer to compare spending against activity. Help Me Binge LLC, a Connecticut company, has released a free browser-based application that addresses that gap. The application tracks what a viewer watches, records which service each program was watched on, and reports the monthly and annual cost of any service that shows no recent activity."A tracker already knows what you watch," said Hyleri Katzenberg, founder of Help Me Binge LLC. "It seemed strange to us that none of them would tell you what that was costing. We were paying for services we had stopped opening months earlier, and there was no way to see it in one place."The application was built by viewers rather than by an established software company. Development began before the closure of TV Time, a television tracking service that shut down on July 15, 2026, and the application includes a feature that reads a TV Time data export and reconstructs a watch list. Where a user does not have an export file, a list can be assembled from program titles entered manually or from viewing records that streaming providers make available in their own account settings.Alongside subscription tracking, the application records watched episodes across television, film and sport, maintains a calendar of upcoming releases, and stores per-episode ratings and notes.Help Me Binge runs in a web browser on desktop and mobile. It does not require an account or an installation, and there is no paid tier. An optional free account synchronizes a library across devices.Native iOS and Android versions are in development.Help Me Binge LLC is a limited liability company formed in Connecticut in July 2026. The application is available at helpmebinge.com.Media contact:Hyleri KatzenbergHelp Me Binge LLC(203) 293-8271hello@helpmebinge.comhelpmebinge.com

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