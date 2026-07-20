Brighten Haiti Students at a Brighten Haiti Solar4Schools installation where solar electricity powers classrooms, lighting, fans, and computer labs. Hope for Haitians partners with communities to provide clean water, housing, education, healthcare, and sustainable economic opportunities. Haitian medical professionals at Bethesda Medical Center provide compassionate healthcare to families across northern Haiti.

Ten nonprofits unite for a 10-day campaign as Haiti faces escalating crisis, offering donors a 50% match to expand lifesaving impact.

Haiti is facing more than any one organization can carry. For ten days, we are choosing to carry it together, so that whatever moves a donor's heart, their gift does twice the good.” — Vern Henricks, coordinator of Together for Haiti Match Day

CAP-HAÏTIEN, HAITI, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As TPS Ends for an Estimated 350,000 Haitians, Ten Nonprofits Launch Together for Haiti Match Day With nearly 1.5 million people displaced inside Haiti and more than half the population facing acute hunger, a coalition of ten organizations concentrates ten days of matched giving, July 20 to 30As the end of Temporary Protected Status threatens to return an estimated 350,000 Haitians to a country in humanitarian collapse, ten organizations serving communities across Haiti have united for the second year to launch Together for Haiti Match Day, a ten-day coordinated giving campaign running July 20 through July 30, 2026.The campaign opens at one of the darkest moments in Haiti's recent history. According to Human Rights Watch, more than 8,200 people were killed between January 2025 and March 2026, and criminal groups now control roughly 90 percent of the capital. Nearly 1.5 million people are displaced inside the country, almost half of them children, and 5.83 million people, about 52 percent of the population, face acute food insecurity, the highest level ever recorded in Haiti. The Pan American Health Organization reports that roughly two in five Haitians now lack access to essential medical care, and UNICEF counts more than 1,600 schools closed nationwide.Into that emergency, hundreds of thousands of people may soon be returned. The U.S. Supreme Court's June 25, 2026 decision cleared the way for the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals, a program that has shielded an estimated 350,000 people from deportation. Human Rights Watch has warned that without those protections, Haitians risk return to what it called "one of the world's most devastating human rights crises," and has urged Congress to act.Against that backdrop, ten organizations that would ordinarily compete for the same donors have chosen to point in the same direction for ten days. Their work is deliberately broad. They deliver babies and train Haitian midwives, treat malnourished children with locally made therapeutic food, bring solar power to schools and clinics, install clean water and sanitation systems, run medical and dental care, grow the country's own food supply, educate the next generation of Haitian leaders, and provide safe homes for vulnerable children. What they share is a country and a moment."Haiti is facing more than any one organization can carry. For ten days, we are choosing to carry it together, so that whatever moves a donor's heart, their gift does twice the good. We are grateful to everyone standing with Haiti in this moment," said Vern Henricks, coordinator of Together for Haiti Match Day.The participating organizations represent a broad cross-section of Haiti's humanitarian and development community. Bethesda Medical Center provides Haitian-led medical, dental, and community healthcare services in Cap-Haïtien, improving access to quality care for thousands of families each year. Blackbox International works to prevent human trafficking while providing long-term aftercare, education, and restoration for vulnerable children and young survivors. Brighten Haiti expands access to reliable solar electricity for schools, clinics, hospitals, and families while training Haitians for careers in the growing renewable energy sector. Creole Inc. Haiti strengthens local agriculture through sustainable farming, food production, and economic development initiatives that help communities become more self-sufficient. Emmaus University equips Haiti's next generation of leaders through Christ-centered higher education, professional training, and leadership development. Holistic Haitian Alliance provides family-style homes, education, healthcare, nutrition, and long-term support that enables vulnerable children and families to thrive. Hope for Haitians partners with communities to improve lives through clean water systems, housing, education, healthcare, and community development projects. Meds & Food for Kids manufactures Medika Mamba, a locally produced, ready-to-use therapeutic food that has helped save thousands of Haitian children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Midwives for Haiti trains skilled Haitian midwives and expands access to safe prenatal, delivery, and maternal healthcare throughout underserved communities in Haiti's Central Plateau. Rotary HANDWASH improves public health by expanding access to clean water, sanitation, hygiene education, and handwashing infrastructure in schools and communities across Haiti.During the ten-day window, donors will match every qualifying gift at 50 cents on the dollar, turning a $1,000 donation into $1,500 for the organization of the donor's choosing. Gifts can be made at any time between 12:00 a.m. on July 20 and 11:59 p.m. on July 30. Qualifying individual gifts range from $50 to $1,000 per organization, and each organization can receive up to $7,000 in matching funds while they last. Every gift and its match go directly to the receiving organization.About Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual giving campaign uniting ten organizations serving communities across Haiti. From July 20–30, 2026, qualifying gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization receive a 50% match, with more than $50,000 in matching gifts available. Every donation and its match go directly to the organization selected by the donor.Learn more and support a participating organization at togetherforhaitimatchday.org.Media Contact: Vern Henricks vernh@mcfks.org

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