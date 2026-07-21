Grant Frog Launches Lily AI, a Grant Writing Assistant That Turns a Nonprofit's Stories Into Grant Applications

Grant Frog Launches Lily AI, a Grant Writing Assistant

Lily AI by Grant Frog drafts grant applications from a nonprofit's own mission, programs, and outcomes, helping organizations tell their story to funders.

Lily AI was built for grant work specifically. It writes grant applications from an organization's own context, pulled straight from their Grant Content Library — their story and their mission.” — Hannah Wiginton, Founder and CEO, Grant Frog

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Frog , the all-in-one grants management software for nonprofit organizations, today announced the release of Lily AI , a grant writing assistant that helps organizations tell their story and mission to funders.Lily AI works directly within Grant Frog and uses an organization's own mission, programs, and outcomes for context to generate relevant grant content. By bringing AI directly into the grants management workflow, organizations can write grants, collaborate with their team, and manage the entire grant lifecycle within a single platform.It comes with multiple one-click assists for grant sections that get written over and over: proofreading, executive summaries, project summaries, project descriptions, cover letters, and more. Users can also add their own custom instructions to help with any of their grant or grant report content.Lily AI is launching as part of the Grant Content Library , a way for organizations to store and write all their grant content in one place, organized into folders and reusable grant snippets. Organizations often have information scattered across previous grant requests, multiple files, or emails. Finding the right grant content and keeping it consistent from one application to the next can be one of the most time-consuming parts of the grant writing process.The Grant Content Library ensures the organization's grant language is used across the board, such as program descriptions, outcomes, and sustainability. A full text editor sits inside the grant record itself, so writers can start from a grant template or a blank page, insert boilerplate language as they go, and edit as needed for each funder and grant application."Lily AI in Grant Frog changes how organizations create and manage their grants. It was built for grant work specifically, and it writes from an organization's own context, pulled straight from their Grant Content Library," said Hannah Wiginton, Founder and CEO of Grant Frog. "The Grant Content Library and Lily AI bring together your organization's most valuable narratives, your story and your mission. This allows funders to see the incredible work your organization is already doing. As a longtime grants director at a nonprofit, I know what a game-changer this is, and paired with the full power of Grant Frog for grants management and grant research, I cannot wait to see what organizations do with it."Organizations can try Grant Frog and Lily AI for free. Lily AI and the Grant Content Library are available now, alongside grant tracking, funder research across a database of more than 200,000 private, corporate, and community foundations, team collaboration, grant reporting, funder cultivation, and team collaboration.Grant Frog offers full-service data migration from spreadsheets or other tools of grants, grant reports, funders, and content for organizations.ABOUT GRANT FROGGrant Frog is all-in-one grants management software for nonprofits, higher education, K-12, and healthcare organizations. The software brings grant discovery, full lifecycle grant tracking, funder cultivation, reporting, and team collaboration together in one place. Organizations can find grants, hit deadlines, and work together without stitching together spreadsheets and reminders.Founded and led by a nonprofit grants director, Grant Frog is used by nonprofits, higher education, K-12, and healthcare organizations, and more. Learn more at grantfrog.com.

How to Use Lily AI in Grant Frog, a Grant Writing Assistant

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