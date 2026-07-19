Humanity's Team Hosts 'Hearts for Humanity' Global Conversation with Steve Farrell and Neale Donald Walsch

Hearts for Humanity a conversation with Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell

"Steve Farrell and Neale Donald Walsch invite a global audience to imagine a world where extraction becomes stewardship and isolation becomes belonging."

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humanity's Team Hosts "Hearts for Humanity" Global Conversation with Steve Farrell and Neale Donald WalschGlobal gathering explores what becomes possible if humanity remembers who it truly is — turning extraction into stewardship, hoarding into generosity, and loneliness into belongingHumanity's Team, a global spiritual movement dedicated to raising the awareness of Oneness, hosted "Hearts for Humanity," a live global conversation featuring the organization's CEO Steve Farrell and best-selling author Neale Donald Walsch, on Thursday, July 16, 2026.The event drew participants from around the world for what organizers described as a real-time gathering rather than a traditional webinar. Attendees were invited not simply to watch, but to take part — shaping the tone and direction of the conversation through their presence and questions.During the session, Farrell and Walsch discussed the challenges and opportunities facing humanity at this moment, and shared perspectives on living from compassion, connection, and Oneness. Central to the conversation was a simple but far-reaching idea: imagine if eight billion people remembered who they truly are. Extraction becomes stewardship. Hoarding becomes generosity. Loneliness becomes belonging. As organizers framed it, this isn't fantasy — it's the most practical work on Earth. Fix the root cause, and everything downstream becomes healthy again.The event closed with an open question-and-answer period, giving attendees the chance to engage directly with both speakers."There is a way, however, to step out of the worst-case scenario that our species so often creates for itself," said Neale Donald Walsch."We're inviting humanity to cross the threshold into a more conscious future," said Steve Farrell.Organizers framed the event as one answer to a broader call many are feeling: to choose connection over isolation, hope over fear, and presence over passivity."Who will be on Humanity's Team?" Walsch asked attendees, calling it the world's most compelling question.About Humanity's TeamFounded in 2003, Humanity's Team is a nonprofit global spiritual movement dedicated to helping humanity make the shift from a consciousness of separation to a consciousness of Oneness. With a reach of 2 million people worldwide, the organization works through events, teachings, and a global community to inspire greater compassion, connection, and collective awakening.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.