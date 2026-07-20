Capitol Meridian Partners Raises $1.9 Billion for Second Fund; Hits Hard Cap

Founder-friendly investor at the nexus of government and commercial markets, with a focus on national security, defense, and commercial aviation

We’re grateful for the support and confidence of our current and new investors. Doubling the size of our first fund in one-quarter the time speaks to the tremendous market opportunity.” — Brooke Coburn, Founding Partner, CMP

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / ---Nearly 90% of Fund I investors committed to Fund II-Fund II attracted more than 60 sophisticated institutional investors Capitol Meridian Partners (CMP), which invests at the nexus of government and commercial markets, has raised $1.9 billion for its second fund, Capitol Meridian Fund II, L.P. (Fund II), exceeding its target by fifty percent and hitting the hard cap. The fund was anchored by $1.8 billion in institutional limited partner commitments, and approximately $100 million from affiliates of CMP.CMP Founding Partner Brooke Coburn said, “We’re grateful for the support and confidence of our current and new investors. Doubling the size of our first fund in one-quarter the time speaks to the tremendous market opportunity, the strength of our Fund I portfolio, a remarkable bench of Operating Partners, and the deep experience and focus of our team.”CMP Founding Partner Adam Palmer added, “The swiftly changing geopolitical climate has heightened the need for private capital to help the national security and defense sectors stay ahead of a variety of evolving threats. CMP is honored to invest in and support the national security mission of the U.S. and our allies through a founder-friendly approach that helps management teams build their businesses and create value.”Operating PartnersCMP pairs investment experience with a network of sophisticated executives and subject-matter experts to drive growth, operational improvement, and value creation. CMP’s team of eight Operating Partners currently includes: Tiffanny Gates, Dennis Liberson, Ryan McCarthy, Raanan Horowitz, Curt Uehlein, Jackie Roberts, Niloofar Razi Howe, and Brian Hobbs.LP BaseMore than 60 sophisticated institutional investors committed capital to Fund II, a supermajority from the United States, including a diversified mix of pension funds, endowments and foundations, fund-of-funds, insurance companies, and families.Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as fund counsel, and Jefferies served as advisor and global placement agent.*****About Capitol Meridian PartnersBased in Washington, DC, Capitol Meridian Partners is a specialist private equity manager with more than $3 billion in assets under management. CMP was formed in 2021 to invest at the nexus of national security, government technology and commercial markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management/founders. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 30+ years of its principals’ experience in the sector to bring high-impact strategic resources to each investment opportunity. The current CMP Fund I includes nine portfolio companies with a 10th under contract for purchase, the majority of which were founder-led at the time of CMP’s investment. www.capitolmeridian.com

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