Emergency Conflagration Act invoked for Akawa Butte and Brewer fires in Deschutes and Jefferson counties

On Saturday morning, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the Akawa Butte and Brewer fires in Deschutes and Jefferson counties. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is assigning its Red Incident Management Team and several task forces to the fires to work alongside its wildland partners to protect nearby communities and critical infrastructure.

Hot, dry weather and strong, shifting winds created difficult firefighting conditions across central Oregon Friday. The fires have grown significantly, threatening nearby communities. The Deschutes and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices have levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices in place. Those looking for evacuation information should follow their local sheriff’s office.

Conditions will continue to be hot and dry on Saturday. The wind will be light in the morning but is expected to increase in the afternoon. Fire managers expect challenging, wind-driven fire activity later in the day.

“The conditions we’re seeing across Oregon have challenged firefighters for the past week and the current forecast isn’t providing much relief,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “I’m urging every Oregonian to be wildfire aware and to sign up for their county’s emergency alerts. Know the evacuation levels and follow them if they are issued.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team will be in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Team 2.

This is the fifth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is posting updates on incidents it has resources assigned to on osfminfo.org. Oregonians can sign up for emergency alerts at oralert.gov.