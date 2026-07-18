REQUEST FOR COMMENT

July 14, 2026 RPNM responds to KOAT on a recent announcement by MLG on “Child Care” initiative: “Considering the recent findings regarding the mismanagement of SNAP funds in New Mexico, every New Mexican has ample reason to doubt Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s ability to provide oversight of anything involving taxpayer dollars. During her tenure as governor, spending has grown out of control, and New Mexico has the worst taxpayer return on investment in the entire country. By nearly every measure, Governor Lujan Grisham has failed to deliver for New Mexico’s children, and no amount of gaslighting can change that. Of the countless reasons why New Mexicans must elect Gregg Hull as our next governor, improving the lives of our children is at the top of the list.” – Interim Chairman, Mike Nelson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.