Big Baby Miller Taps CYPFER to Protect His Digital Brand and Online Presence

As Elite Athletes Face Growing Cyber Threats, Big Baby Miller Moves to Safeguard His Brand, Digital Presence, and Career Beyond the Ring

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavyweight boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has tapped CYPFER, the global authority on cyber intelligence, advisory, and digital protection, to safeguard his digital ecosystem as he continues competing at the highest level of professional boxing.

Known for his powerful presence inside the ring and his growing influence beyond the sport, Miller has built a global following through competition, media appearances, and direct engagement with fans. As athletes become increasingly dependent on digital platforms to manage their careers, protect their brands, and connect with audiences, cybersecurity has become an essential part of long-term success.

“Your reputation doesn’t just live in the ring anymore—it lives online,” said Miller. “Working with CYPFER gives me confidence that my brand, my platforms, and my digital presence are protected as I continue building my career.”

Through this engagement, CYPFER will provide strategic cybersecurity advisory and digital protection services designed to monitor emerging threats, protect digital assets, and strengthen Miller’s online security across his professional platforms.

For CYPFER CEO Daniel Tobok, the engagement reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity across professional sports.

“Elite athletes have become global brands,” said Tobok. “Protecting that brand requires more than physical preparation—it requires digital resilience. We’re proud to support Big Baby Miller as he continues competing on the world stage.”

As athletes continue expanding their influence through digital media, sponsorships, and business ventures, the collaboration highlights a growing reality: protecting one’s digital identity has become an essential part of protecting a professional career.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a private global cybersecurity firm that helps organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents through recovery-led incident response, digital forensics, cyber risk services, and 24x7 global support, delivering Cyber Certainty™ when it matters most.

With elite incident responders, recovery specialists, threat researchers, and digital forensics experts across North America, Europe, LATAM, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, CYPFER provides 24x7x365 cybersecurity support to organizations worldwide. Trusted by global enterprises, law firms, insurance carriers, and strategic partners, CYPFER is known for its hands-on, white-glove approach that combines deep technical expertise with strategic guidance, clear communication, and relentless execution when every second matters.

Core Incident Response & Recovery services include:

Ransomware Response, Recovery & Post-Breach Restoration – Rapid on-site and remote containment and coordinated response leveraging tactical threat actor communications to uncover the full scope of impact, stabilize operations, and restore systems with minimal disruption.

Incident Response – Recovery-focused support for ransomware, business email compromise, and advanced cyber threats.

CYCOMMS – Tactical recovery capability embedded directly into CYPFER’s Incident Response model, designed to slow attacker escalation, validate breach claims, reduce pressure on leadership, and protect restoration timelines while technical teams regain control.

Digital Forensics – Investigations designed to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, unauthorized access, and data compromise.

Cyber Readiness & Advisory services include:

Cyber Risk Services – Pre- and post-breach expertise including technical testing, red teaming, tabletop exercises, and readiness assessments designed to identify gaps and strengthen cyber resilience.

Incident Response & Recovery Retainers – Flexible retainers providing guaranteed priority access to CYPFER’s global experts, 24x7x365 rapid response support, and scalable coverage tailored to organizational needs.

Advanced Intelligence & Innovation capabilities include:

CYNTURION™ Group – CYPFER’s cyber-physical risk and intelligence division, delivering proactive assessments across digital, behavioural, and physical environments to help organizations reduce risk before threats escalate. Built by former CIA, NSA, FBI, and JSOC operators.

Cyrface – An AI-powered assessment platform leveraged through CYPFER to deliver continuous cyber posture visibility and real-time risk insights across 16 security domains. Designed to move organizations beyond static point-in-time assessments, Cyrface helps identify security gaps earlier, strengthen decision making, and quantify financial cyber risk.

CYPFER operates globally from offices across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the Cayman Islands, with more than 250 cybersecurity professionals across six continents and 12 time zones. As part of its continued global expansion, the company is on track to grow its team to more than 300 elite cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact CYPFER’s PR Team at news@cypfer.com.

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