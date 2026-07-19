GARI Honors Outstanding Researchers at the 2026 International Conference Awards

Conference

These awards recognize researchers whose ideas can improve lives, influence policy, and drive innovation. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and support their continued success.” — Dr. Jimoh Braimoh, President, GARI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Association for Research and Innovation (GARI) is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2026 GARI International Conference Awards, presented during the GARI International Conference on Science, Technology & Data-Driven Innovation 2026.

The awards recognize exceptional scholarly contributions, research excellence, innovation, and academic leadership demonstrated throughout the conference. Following a rigorous evaluation by the Conference Awards Committee, Session Chairs, and Track Co-Chairs, outstanding presentations were selected based on originality, scientific merit, presentation quality, innovation, interdisciplinary relevance, and potential real-world impact.

This year's conference brought together researchers, academics, professionals, and students from around the world to share cutting-edge research spanning artificial intelligence, data science, engineering, sustainability, education, digital transformation, and interdisciplinary innovation. The awards celebrate individuals whose work exemplifies GARI's commitment to advancing research excellence and fostering meaningful global collaboration.

2026 Conference Award Recipients

🏆 Best Research Presentation Award

Akshita Raghuvanshi

The ICFAI University, India

🏆 Emerging Scholar Award

Jhonson A. Rebosura

Pamantasan ng Cabuyao, Philippines

🏆 Innovation & Applied Impact Award

Priyanka Nayak

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, India

🏆 Interdisciplinary Research Excellence Award

Atul Bamrara

ICFAI Education School, The ICFAI University, Dehradun, India

🏆 Outstanding Research Mentor Award

Prof. Gyanendra Rawat

ICFAI Education School, India

Speaking on behalf of GARI, Dr. Jimoh Braimoh, President of the Global Association for Research and Innovation, congratulated all award recipients and participants for their outstanding contributions to the conference. He emphasized that the awards recognize not only academic excellence but also research with the potential to address contemporary global challenges through innovation, collaboration, and interdisciplinary engagement.

GARI extends its sincere congratulations to all award recipients and expresses its appreciation to every presenter, keynote speaker, session chair, reviewer, organizing committee member, and participant whose dedication contributed to the success of the conference.

The Association looks forward to welcoming the global research community to future GARI conferences as it continues to promote excellence in research, innovation, and knowledge exchange worldwide.

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