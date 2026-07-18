Biddeford Man Seriously Injured in Limington Crash

On July 17, 2028, at approximately 4:08 PM, State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Routes 25 and 11 in Limington.

During the investigation, Troopers determined that Robert Letellier, 85, of Biddeford, operating a 1957 Ford truck, failed to stop at a red light and entered the intersection, where he collided with a Dodge truck driven by Michael Simpson of Limington. Letellier, who was unbuckled, was ejected and critically injured.

The impact caused Simpson’s Dodge pickup to roll over. Letellier’s truck then collided with a Honda Civic driven by Salma Khalifa, 26, of Saco. Letellier and Simpson were both transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland. A State Police Reconstruction team was called in to assist the Southern Field Troop in the investigation.