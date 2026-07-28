Author Timoteo Crnković Releases 'Stop Fixing Yourself' - A Book That Explores Anxiety at Its Core

Timoteo Crnkovic Stop Fixing Yourself Timoteo Crnkovic Stop Fixing Yourself Timoteo Crnkovic Timoteo Crnkovic Stop Fixing Yourself

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ericksonian hypnotherapist Timoteo Crnković has released Stop Fixing Yourself: The Hidden Trance That Keeps Anxiety Alive , a thought-provoking book that examines anxiety from a perspective rarely explored in traditional self-help literature. Available now on Amazon, the 15-chapter book encourages readers to reconsider the belief that anxiety must always be managed through constant techniques, exercises, or personal improvement efforts.Drawing on years of therapeutic practice with clients across Europe, the book presents an alternative framework for understanding anxiety. It suggests that the ongoing effort to eliminate anxious feelings may unintentionally reinforce the very cycle people hope to escape.A Different Conversation About AnxietyMany books on anxiety introduce structured exercises, breathing methods, journaling prompts, or daily routines designed to reduce symptoms. 'Stop Fixing Yourself' takes a different approach by intentionally leaving those methods aside.Instead of offering another collection of tools, Timoteo guides readers toward recognizing the underlying mental patterns that often remain hidden beneath years of self-improvement efforts. The book proposes that anxiety becomes sustained when attention remains fixed on solving what is continually viewed as a problem.This perspective invites readers to explore awareness before action, encouraging reflection rather than adding another technique to an already crowded collection of coping strategies.The publication serves as a reflective resource for individuals interested in personal growth, emotional well-being, and alternative ways of understanding anxiety. For more information or to purchase Stop Fixing Yourself: The Hidden Trance That Keeps Anxiety Alive, visit Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Stop-Fixing-Yourself-Hidden-Anxiety-ebook/dp/B0H67H9PYM Built on Professional Experience and Practical InsightTimoteo's work as an Ericksonian hypnotherapist forms the foundation of the book's ideas. Trained in the Dr. McNeilly lineage, he works online with individuals throughout Europe, focusing on subconscious patterns connected to anxiety and panic.Before becoming a therapist, Timoteo spent years performing internationally as a stage mentalist in more than twenty countries. That experience deepened his understanding of how attention, suggestion, and perception influence a person's internal experience. These insights continue to shape both his therapeutic practice and his writing.Throughout the book, readers encounter accessible language and thoughtful observations rather than technical terminology or complicated psychological models."People often spend years searching for the next method that promises relief. This book asks readers to pause and examine whether the search itself has become part of what keeps anxiety alive. Real change can begin when people recognize the deeper pattern beneath the struggle," said Timoteo Crnković, Author and Ericksonian Hypnotherapist.A Resource for Readers Seeking a Fresh PerspectiveDesigned for readers who feel overwhelmed by constant self-improvement, Stop Fixing Yourself: The Hidden Trance That Keeps Anxiety Alive offers an opportunity to explore anxiety from a new angle. Rather than focusing on symptom management, the book encourages readers to understand the processes that may quietly sustain emotional distress over time. Here is a recent article published about the book About Timoteo CrnkovićTimoteo Crnković is an Ericksonian hypnotherapist trained in the Dr. McNeilly lineage who works online with clients across Europe. He specializes in anxiety, panic, and subconscious behavioral patterns, helping individuals explore the deeper processes influencing emotional experiences. Before entering the field of therapy, Timoteo performed internationally as a stage mentalist in more than twenty countries. He is also the author of the Croatian edition Prestani raditi na sebi!.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.