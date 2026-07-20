Intimacy Expert Angela Dawn Helps Couples Rediscover Fun with the New Season of Quickies: Where Play Meets Passion

Angela Dawn

Bestselling author says this year's "Season of Play" encourages couples to bring more laughter, curiosity, and connection into their relationships

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When life gets busy, intimacy is often one of the first things to suffer. Through her popular podcast, Quickies with Angela & Caity, intimacy expert and bestselling author Angela Dawn helps couples navigate the conversations many people are afraid to have. Between work, family responsibilities, stress, and daily routines, many couples find themselves feeling more like roommates than romantic partners. Dawn believes the answer isn't always another difficult conversation—it can be something much simpler: play.

"We cover lots of issues on Quickies," says Dawn. "Last season, we spent a great deal of time talking about communication because it's still one of the biggest challenges couples face. This year, we want to help couples add more fun in the bedroom. Play creates connection, lowers anxiety, and reminds partners why they fell in love in the first place."

That is the inspiration behind the latest season of her popular podcast, Quickies with Angela & Caity. Dubbed the "Season of Play," this year's episodes explore practical, lighthearted, and meaningful ways couples can reconnect by bringing more fun, adventure, and spontaneity into the bedroom.

To tune into episodes, click here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL9zfWD2CnNXDIVk7LnDOJJo6gUZLEbFI7

The podcast has come a long way since its beginnings. Created as a course designed to answer men's most pressing questions about intimacy and relationships, it quickly evolved into a question-and-answer podcast after listeners wanted more direct, honest conversations. Today, Quickies with Angela & Caity has grown into a full-spectrum relationship podcast that welcomes listeners of every gender and relationship stage, tackling everything from communication and desire to emotional intimacy, confidence, and sexual wellness.

"One of the things people tell us they love most about Quickies is that nothing is off limits," says Dawn. "Caity and I have created a judgment-free space where people can ask the questions they've been too embarrassed to ask anywhere else. We combine expert advice with plenty of humor because intimacy doesn't have to be awkward—it can be honest, approachable, and even fun."

Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that couples who regularly engage in new and exciting activities together experience greater relationship satisfaction and closeness than those who remain stuck in routine. Dawn believes that introducing playfulness into romantic relationships can help partners break out of routines, reduce pressure surrounding sex, and build deeper emotional and physical connections.

"This season, listeners can expect practical advice, real questions from our audience, expert insights, and honest conversations that help couples rediscover excitement in their relationships," says Dawn. "We want people to let go of shame and unrealistic expectations and instead focus on building intimacy that's authentic, playful, and deeply connected."

Whether addressing common bedroom concerns, exploring emotional intimacy, or encouraging couples to laugh together again, Quickies with Angela & Caity continues to provide a welcoming space where honest conversations lead to healthier, happier relationships.

"Our goal has always been to make intimacy less intimidating," says Dawn. "When couples feel safe enough to communicate, laugh, and explore together, amazing things can happen."

About Angela Dawn

Angela Dawn is an intimacy expert, relationship educator, and bestselling author dedicated to helping individuals and couples build stronger emotional and physical connections. Through her coaching, speaking engagements, books, and the Quickies with Angela & Caity podcast, she empowers people to embrace intimacy with confidence, authenticity, and joy.

To learn more, click here: https://www.authenticheartcoach.com/

Angela Dawn is available for interviews.

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