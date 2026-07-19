Daphne Campbell Launches Bold Campaign for Florida House District 108: 'Experience. Compassion. Results'

Daphne Campbell Former Senator Daphne Campbell Senator Campbell and a Volunteer

Dr Daphne Campbell Leads the Way in District 108 - Proven Leadership, Proven Results & A Better Quality of Life for All

No parent should endure the pain of losing a child. I will continue fighting for common-sense solutions that reduce gun violence while protecting children, schools, neighborhoods, & future generations” — Former Senator Daphne Campbell, Candidate for District 108

MIAMI-DADE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Florida State Senator and State Representative Daphne Campbell, the first Haitian American elected to the Florida State Senate, officially announced her candidacy for Florida House District 108, pledging to continue her lifelong fight for working families, quality public education, affordable housing, safer communities, and economic opportunity for every resident.

A proud Democrat since 1994, registered nurse, former legislator, and respected community leader, Campbell has dedicated her life to public service and to standing with those whose voices too often go unheard.

"I have never forgotten where I came from or who I represent," Campbell said. "Throughout my career, I have fought for families, seniors, veterans, students, healthcare workers, teachers, immigrants, and hardworking Floridians. I am running because District 108 deserves experienced leadership that delivers results—not promises."

Putting Public Education First

Campbell believes Florida's future begins in its classrooms. She is committed to fully funding public schools, increasing teacher salaries, reducing overcrowded classrooms, supporting school employees, and ensuring every child has access to a safe, high-quality education.

"Our teachers deserve respect, competitive salaries, and the resources necessary to educate our children. Every student deserves individual attention and the opportunity to succeed."

Fighting for Affordable Housing

With families struggling under skyrocketing rents, home prices, and rising property insurance costs, Campbell will champion policies that expand affordable housing, protect homeowners, strengthen renters' rights, and stabilize insurance costs.

"Housing is a necessity—not a luxury. Working families should never have to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table."

Turning Personal Tragedy into Public Service

Gun violence prevention is deeply personal for Campbell. After losing her beloved son to gun violence, she transformed unimaginable grief into a lifelong commitment to protecting families and communities.

"No parent should endure the pain I have experienced. I will continue fighting for common-sense solutions that reduce gun violence while protecting our children, schools, neighborhoods, and future generations."

Building Safe Communities

Campbell supports investments in public safety through partnerships with law enforcement, violence prevention programs, mental health resources, youth intervention initiatives, and stronger community engagement to ensure every neighborhood is safe.

Standing Up for Local Government

Campbell believes local leaders understand their communities best. She will defend local decision-making and oppose efforts that undermine municipalities' ability to address local needs effectively.

Honoring Seniors and Veterans

Throughout her career, Campbell has been a strong advocate for seniors and veterans. She will continue working to expand access to healthcare, affordable medications, transportation, housing assistance, nutrition programs, and quality long-term care while ensuring veterans receive the benefits, healthcare, and respect they have earned.

Empowering the Next Generation

Campbell believes every young person deserves hope and opportunity. She will support mentorship programs, workforce training, internships, career development, and educational opportunities that prepare Florida's youth to become tomorrow's leaders.

Supporting Small Businesses

Small businesses are the backbone of Florida's economy. Campbell will fight to reduce unnecessary barriers, improve access to capital, encourage entrepreneurship, and create economic opportunities that help local businesses grow and create jobs.

Strengthening Healthcare

As a registered nurse with decades of healthcare experience, Campbell understands the challenges facing hospitals, healthcare workers, and patients. She will advocate for increased hospital reimbursement, expanded access to quality healthcare, and investments that improve patient outcomes and strengthen Florida's healthcare system.

Investing in Infrastructure and Climate Resilience

Having served in both the Florida House and Senate, Campbell recognizes the urgent need to address flooding, aging infrastructure, and climate resilience. She will fight for investments in drainage improvements, resilient infrastructure, environmental protection, and long-term solutions that safeguard South Florida communities.

A Champion for Nonprofit Organizations

Campbell has worked alongside reputable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide critical services in healthcare, education, housing, youth development, food security, and family support. She will continue partnering with organizations that demonstrate accountability, transparency, and measurable results.

A Record of Leadership

Throughout her years in public office, Daphne Campbell earned a reputation as a tireless advocate for working families and underserved communities. She consistently fought to improve healthcare access, strengthen public education, support seniors and veterans, protect vulnerable residents, and expand economic opportunity.

"As the first Haitian American elected to the Florida State Senate, I never viewed that achievement as a personal victory alone. It represented progress for every immigrant, every working family, and every child who believes that public service should be about lifting people up."

Campbell concluded, "This campaign is about restoring trust in government, protecting our neighborhoods, strengthening our schools, creating affordable housing, supporting our healthcare system, empowering small businesses, and ensuring every resident of District 108 has the opportunity to succeed. I ask for your support, your prayers, and your vote so together we can build a stronger future for our community."

Daphne Campbell for Florida House District 108

Experience. Compassion. Leadership. A Voice for the Voiceless.

Dr Daphne Campbell is a Democrat and A Proven Leader in Our Community

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