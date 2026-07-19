the seenai aeo sprint is the undeniable way to understand what ranking on search results can do for your medspa.

seenai reviewed med spa websites across U.S. markets and found most are not surfaced when patients ask ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity where to get treatments.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As patients shift from scrolling search results to asking AI assistants where to get aesthetic treatments, seenai has found that most medical spas are not named in the answers those assistants give. Testing common patient questions across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity from clean, logged-out sessions, the firm found the majority of practices absent from the recommendations entirely.seenai is an Atlanta firm built specifically around this problem. It practices answer engine optimization, a discipline focused on getting a business named directly inside AI-generated answers rather than ranked in a list of links. The distinction is the whole point. AI assistants do not return a page for the patient to sort through. They read across the web and name two or three practices directly, and a med spa that is not one of them is invisible to that patient regardless of how it ranks on Google.seenai's analysis identifies why most practices are overlooked, and the reasons are specific. AI systems name businesses the web describes clearly and consistently. When a practice's information conflicts across sources, the system's confidence drops and it defaults to a competitor it understands better. When a practice has no content written to answer the questions patients actually ask, the system has nothing clean to draw from. And when no third-party sources corroborate the practice, the system has no reason to trust it. seenai built its methods around each of these factors, informed by published research on generative engines showing that clearly structured, specific, and corroborated content is more likely to be surfaced in AI answers."Most practices assume that ranking on Google means they'll show up when someone asks AI, and that's not how these systems work," said Ansh Shah, co-founder of seenai. "The businesses that get named are the ones the web describes clearly and consistently. We build that for a practice, then verify it the way a patient would actually see it."The firm's client work shows what closing the gap looks like. Across a five-location med spa client, all five locations were ranking on ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity within two months, each surfacing as the top answer for its market. The same work generated more than 10,000 organic page sessions for the client's brand, measured in Google Analytics. seenai verifies results from clean, logged-out sessions, so they reflect what a prospective patient would see rather than a figure skewed by an account's own history.seenai works with established medical spas on a money-back basis, delivering AI search ranking or new organic leads within 90 days or refunding the client. It works with one med spa per city, so each practice holds its market exclusively.seenai is an answer engine optimization firm based in Atlanta, Georgia.

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