the seenai aeo sprint is the undeniable way to understand what ranking on search results can do for your medspa.

seenai helps aesthetic practices get recommended by ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity through answer engine optimization built for the way patients now search.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The way patients find medical spas is changing. Instead of scrolling through a page of search results, a growing number now ask AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity where to get a treatment. Those assistants do not return a list. They read across the web and name two or three practices directly. seenai , an Atlanta firm, is launching to help medical spas become one of the names that gets said.The change is significant because it removes the step where patients did their own comparing. In traditional search, a practice that ranked anywhere on the first page had a chance to be clicked. In an AI answer, there is no page to scroll and no second chance. The assistant decides, states a short answer, and the patient often acts on it without visiting anyone's website. A practice that is not named is not just ranked lower. It is absent from the conversation entirely.seenai practices answer engine optimization, or AEO, a discipline focused on getting a business named directly inside AI-generated answers rather than ranked in a list of links. The distinction matters because the two work differently. Ranking in traditional search rewards pages that are optimized to be clicked. Being named in an AI answer rewards businesses the web describes clearly, consistently, and credibly, because that is what an AI system looks for when it decides which names it can recommend with confidence."Traditional search sent patients a list to sort through. AI sends them an answer with two or three names in it," said Ansh Shah, co-founder of seenai. "If a practice isn't one of those names, the patient never learns it exists. That's the problem we solve."For medical spas, the stakes are higher than in most categories. Aesthetic treatments are considered purchases. Patients research providers, credentials, and reviews before booking, and that research increasingly runs through AI assistants that compress it all into a short recommendation. Being the practice named at the moment a patient is deciding carries a weight that no amount of general visibility replaces. It also tends to bring higher-intent patients, because they arrive already choosing rather than still being persuaded.seenai was founded by Ansh Shah and Shubh Gajjar, who built the firm's methods around how AI systems actually decide which businesses to name. Three factors do most of the work. The first is consistency: a practice's name, location, and details need to match everywhere the AI can find them, because contradictions lower the system's confidence and push it toward a competitor it understands more clearly. The second is content written to answer the specific questions patients ask, structured so an AI system can lift a clean, direct answer. The third is corroboration from third-party sources, because AI systems weigh agreement across the web when deciding which businesses to trust. The approach draws on published research on generative engines, which has found that clearly structured, specific, and well-corroborated content is more likely to be surfaced in AI-generated answers.seenai's early client work indicates the method holds. Across a five-location med spa client, all five locations were ranking on ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity within two months, each surfacing as the top answer for its market. The same work generated more than 10,000 organic page sessions for the client's brand, measured in Google Analytics. The results were verified from clean, logged-out sessions, so they reflect what a prospective patient would actually see rather than a result skewed by an account's own history.seenai works with established medical spas on a money-back basis, delivering AI search ranking or new organic leads within 90 days or refunding the client. The firm works with one med spa per city, so a practice that engages seenai holds that position in its market exclusively.seenai is an answer engine optimization firm based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.