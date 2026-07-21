FN2 Launches AI Stock-Research Platform With Cited Answers and Scheduled Research Agents

The platform grounds every answer in live prices, earnings-call transcripts, and SEC filings, and can run recurring research that lands in investors' inboxes.

Generic AI chatbots guess from memory. FN2 uses a collection of market tools to give you information grounded in data” — Andreas Echavez

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FN2 LLC today announced the public launch of FN2 (https://fn2.ai), an AI-powered stock-research platform. FN2 answers market questions in plain English using real data including live prices, earnings-call transcripts, SEC filings, and FRED macroeconomic data with charts and a citation for every claim, and it can run that research automatically on a schedule, emailing investors the answers before they even ask.

Retail investors today face a familiar choice: pay thousands of dollars a year for professional terminals and research, or ask a general-purpose chatbot that answers from memory with no way to verify where its claims came from. FN2 was built to be the third option.

"Generic AI chatbots guess from memory. FN2 uses a collection of market tools to give you information grounded in data," said Andreas Echavez, founder and CEO of FN2 LLC. "Every answer is grounded in live market data and real filings, and every source is cited so you can check it yourself. Then FN2 will go a step further: you can put that research on a schedule, so an AI agent does the work while you sleep and the briefing is waiting in your inbox the next morning."

FN2's defining feature is its scheduled AI agents. Users describe a research job once, "rank the top AI-infrastructure stocks and flag any that recently crossed into value territory," or "watch these twenty positions and flag which have fallen below their entry price", and FN2 runs it automatically: every morning, at market open, at market close, or on any custom schedule. Results arrive by Email, SMS, and even Discord.

Because FN2 agents have memory, each run builds on the last. A Monday-morning sector scan doesn't just repeat last week's answer but instead recalls its own prior baseline and leads with what changed. Popular setups include a daily Morning Briefing on a personal watchlist, earnings-season monitors, insider-activity trackers, and sector deep-dives timed to the opening bell.

Every FN2 answer draws from primary sources including live market prices, full earnings-call transcripts, SEC EDGAR filings, and Federal Reserve economic data and links back to them. Interactive charts accompany the analysis, and any answer can be shared with a link. The result is research that reads like an analyst's note but can be audited line by line.

Pricing and availability

FN2 is available today at https://fn2.ai. Researchers can try it free with 200 chats per month and one daily background agent, with no credit card required. FN2 Pro: with more chats, more concurrent agents, and advanced charts and exports is $29/month, currently on Promotion at $7.99/month for the first three months. FN2 Max, at $89/month, offers the highest capacity and priority support for the most active and sophisticated use cases.

About FN2 LLC

FN2 LLC is the company behind FN2, the AI research desk for public markets. FN2 combines large language models with live market data, earnings-call transcripts, SEC filings, and macroeconomic data to deliver cited, verifiable investment research interactively on demand, or automatically on a schedule. FN2 is a research and educational tool and does not provide financial advice. Learn more at https://fn2.ai.

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