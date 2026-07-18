Containment rises on Lower Dry Creek Fire, crews focused on strengthening line and community protection

Firefighters made steady progress overnight Friday on the Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County, building on the significant gains during the day. With 57% containment and the fire estimated at 8,096 acres, Saturday firefighters are focused on strengthening the established fire lines, reducing remaining heat within the fire perimeter, and protecting homes and infrastructure.

Overnight crews patrolled fire lines, extinguished hot spots, and reinforced areas where additional work was needed to secure the perimeter of the fire. Firefighters mopped-up around homes and other structures.

Saturday's operational priorities include locating and extinguishing hot spots within the fire's interior, removing hazard trees and snags, monitoring areas containing heavy fuels where heat may persist, and continuing to fortify the perimeter. With favorable conditions on this incident, we are starting to demobilize crews back into the system to be available for other fires.

Damage assessment teams are evaluating affected properties throughout the fire area. Six homes have been confirmed destroyed. Umatilla County Emergency Management is coordinating homeowner notifications and recovery assistance for those affected.

As fire conditions improve, the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is evaluating evacuation levels. With evacuation areas being reduced and the Red Cross shelter now closed, the incident management team is beginning a measured reduction of personnel and resources while maintaining the capability to respond if conditions change. To check current air quality in your area, visit fire.airnow.gov.

Firefighters are working along area roadways with engines, heavy equipment, and support vehicles. Community members are asked to slow down, give emergency responders plenty of room to work, and remain alert. Your patience helps keep firefighters and the public safe.