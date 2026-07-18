Cancer Survivor and Bestselling Author Marc Adams Releases The Secrets to the AI-Powered Exit

New book shows business owners how to use AI and aligned capital to double company value in six months and legally keep up to 90 percent of the price at sale

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Adams, creator of the Double & Exit Framework and author of the international bestseller The Secrets to 10Xing Your Business and Cashing Out Tax Free, has released his second book, The Secrets to the AI-Powered Exit: How to Double Your Business Value in Six Months and Keep Up to 90% When You Sell, now available on Amazon in paperback and ebook.According to Adams, eight or nine out of every ten businesses that go to market never sell, and owners who do sell typically lose 30 to 50 percent of the sale price to fees and taxes. The new book sets out an alternative: using artificial intelligence to grow profit and make a business run without its owner, then using what Adams calls aligned capital to build a group around the business and sell at a premium multiple."A five million dollar business sold the traditional way leaves its owner with around three million after fees and taxes," said Adams. "Owners who plan early can double that value in six months with no equity given up, no debt, and no personal guarantees, and legally keep up to 90 percent of the price. As far as we're aware, our aligned capital solution is the only one of its kind in the world."The book was born from personal crisis. In late 2020, Adams was diagnosed with stage four cancer and given six months to live. During his recovery, his ten-year-old son asked what happens to the families of business owners who die without ever being able to sell their companies. "That question became my life's mission," said Adams. "To change the way companies are bought, valued, and sold all over the world, so the people who build them keep more of what they built."Drawing on more than thirty years and over $2 billion of client growth and exit stories, the book includes eighteen chapters, real case files from live transactions, a guide to life and income after a sale, and a library of practical AI prompts for business owners. Companion resources, including a free five-minute business value assessment, are included with the book.Adams wrote the book from his boat between Venice and the Greek islands, a deliberate demonstration, he says, of the lifestyle business model the book teaches.About Marc Adams:Marc Adams is the founder of Acquisitions4You and creator of the Double & Exit Framework, working with business owners across the US, UK, and worldwide. His first book became an international bestsellerMedia Contact:Marc AdamsAcquisitions4YouEmail: marc@acquisitions4you.com

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