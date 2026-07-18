State Police Investigating Shooting at Waffle House in Newark

Date Posted: Saturday, July 18th, 2026

The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left 4 people injured at a Waffle House in Newark.

On July 18, 2026, at approximately 12:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Waffle House, located at 1450 Pulaski Highway in Newark, for a report of a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found three people, in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old man from New Castle, Delaware, a 19-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, and an 18-year woman from Wilmington, Delaware, were taken to an area hospital for serious and non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim, a 17-year-old female from New Castle, Delaware, later arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s), from a large crowd that had gathered in the parking lot, fired multiple shots at the victims and fled the scene.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Detective H. Carroll at (302) 365-8467. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.