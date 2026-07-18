State Police Investigating Shooting at Waffle House in Newark
Date Posted: Saturday, July 18th, 2026
The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning that left 4 people injured at a Waffle House in Newark.
On July 18, 2026, at approximately 12:10 a.m., troopers responded to the Waffle House, located at 1450 Pulaski Highway in Newark, for a report of a shooting. When troopers arrived, they found three people, in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old man from New Castle, Delaware, a 19-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, and an 18-year woman from Wilmington, Delaware, were taken to an area hospital for serious and non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim, a 17-year-old female from New Castle, Delaware, later arrived at the hospital by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s), from a large crowd that had gathered in the parking lot, fired multiple shots at the victims and fled the scene.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Detective H. Carroll at (302) 365-8467. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.
View All News Posts
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.