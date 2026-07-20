Leadership Strategist Rich Bracken Earns Amazon Best Seller Recognition with Shiftward

STILWELL, KS, KS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and keynote speaker Rich Bracken has achieved Amazon best seller status with the global release of Shiftward : How Small Shifts Create Sustainable Change.According to the book, approximately 70 percent of organizational change efforts do not achieve their intended outcomes, and a significant percentage of personal resolutions and behavior-change attempts fail to endure over time. Bracken's work examines the factors that contribute to these outcomes and offers a framework to help individuals and organizations approach change differently.Shiftward explores the science and strategy of sustainable change in both personal and organizational settings. Drawing on behavioral science, leadership experience, and practical frameworks, Shiftward explains why many change initiatives fail and offers an alternative approach centered on identity, momentum, and incremental progress.Rather than emphasizing motivation or willpower as primary drivers of success, Shiftward presents an identity-first model that highlights the role of small, intentional actions compounded over time. The book addresses topics such as leadership, habit formation, organizational transformation, and long-term behavioral change.Bracken is widely recognized for his work at the intersection of leadership, emotional intelligence, and organizational culture. Throughout his career, he has advised leaders and teams across industries, helping organizations navigate periods of transition and growth. His speaking and consulting engagements have focused on building resilient cultures, improving employee engagement, and fostering meaningful change initiatives."The conversation around change has remained largely the same for decades," said Rich. "Many people continue to believe that lasting transformation requires dramatic action or extraordinary discipline. The research and experiences highlighted in Shiftward suggest that sustainable change is more often the result of small shifts made consistently over time."The release of Shiftward arrives at a time when organizations continue to adapt to evolving workplace expectations, technological advancements, and shifting economic conditions. Likewise, individuals increasingly seek sustainable methods for achieving personal and professional goals without relying solely on short-term motivation. This book joins a growing catalog of titles aimed at providing practical insights for readers navigating change in an increasingly complex environment.Since its launch, the book has gained traction among readers in the leadership and personal development categories on Amazon, contributing to its best seller designation. Industry observers note that topics related to resilience, adaptability, and sustainable growth remain highly relevant across sectors.Rich Bracken is a leadership strategist, speaker, and consultant specializing in emotional intelligence, organizational culture, and sustainable change. His work focuses on helping leaders and organizations navigate transformation through practical, research-informed strategies. He continues to speak nationally on leadership, culture, and change management while expanding his work through consulting and educational initiatives.For more information on the author and his work, please visit www.richbracken.com

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