From Aviation Mechanic to Multimillion-Dollar Deals: The Fast Climb of FL Technics’ SVP Sales for Base Maintenance

Vilius Grigas quickly rose from an entry-level mechanic role at FL Technics to leading multimillion-dollar contracts with the world’s leading aviation clients

Our reputation and track record helped us reach the first agreement with JetBlue in the United States even before the opening day.” — Vilius Grigas, SVP of Base Maintenance Sales at FL Technics

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the fast-paced aviation sector, few career stories unfold as quickly as Vilius Grigas's. Grigas, now SVP of Base Maintenance Sales for EMEA and the Americas at FL Technics’ Base Maintenance Department, started as an aircraft mechanic less than a decade ago. Today, at 32, he is leading negotiations and securing service contracts valued at more than $65 million per year with major aviation clients in the United States and around the world.Grigas’s achievements reflect a wider trend at FL Technics Group , a global independent aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider. As demand for servicing Airbus 320s and Boeing 737s rises worldwide, the company is doubling its maintenance capacity and adding more teams across its sites in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For Vilius, every new sale is not just a signed contract but another chance to support the growing fleets of global operators.From the ground up: building a sales approach through experienceGrigas began his journey on the hangar floor, gaining firsthand knowledge of aircraft maintenance before moving into commercial roles. His experience as an aviation mechanic now shapes his approach to sales, giving him a technical perspective and helping him navigate complex deals at a young age. Most recently, he was part of the team that closed a base maintenance agreement with JetBlue, one of the biggest North American low-cost carriers.“The technical background always helps to bridge the communication between the service provider and the client. When speaking with engineers, I know the right questions to ask, and I can understand their worries,” SVP Base Maintenance Sales at FL Technics says. “That really builds trust in negotiations and removes a lot of uncertainty from the process.”Balancing cultures and negotiation tacticsWork takes him across continents and into meeting rooms where Grigas often faces unexpected situations. In different parts of the world, clients use their own negotiation tactics, sometimes running meetings without breaks or water, keeping the room uncomfortably warm or cold, or simply leaving visitors waiting for a long time before a discussion begins. Grigas treats each approach as part of doing business and quickly adapts his style to make progress.“These sorts of details send a signal and shape how you interact,” he says. “Everyone has their own habits and strategies, so it’s important to understand what matters to them, and to stay patient. Over time, you pick up how to adjust on the spot so you can build trust no matter where you are.”Through this approach, Grigas strengthens relationships and helps FL Technics deliver on its promises worldwide. Even when sales conversations take unusual turns, he sees them as opportunities to show respect for local customs and gain a deeper understanding of a new client.Expanding into the Americas: selling for the futureOne of the more recent chapters in Grigas’s journey is FL Technics’ Punta Cana project, an aviation MRO hub designed to serve U.S. and regional airlines operating in the Caribbean. The $70 million investment reflects an ongoing global shift as airlines seek reliable and high-quality base maintenance on both sides of the Atlantic.Securing deals before a facility goes live presents unusual challenges for people like Grigas. “When you are selling for a facility that only exists on paper, you must prove not only the plan but our ability to deliver,” he says. “Our reputation and track record helped us reach the first agreement with JetBlue in the United States even before the opening day. Clients commit when they believe in your team, not just your promises.”But starting from scratch means more than building hangars. The Punta Cana project required detailed planning with partners and clients to address new regulatory demands and cultural expectations. Being present for this process allows Grigas and FL Technics to learn firsthand from lessons ahead of the competition, while cementing relationships that lay the foundation for continued business in the region.About FL TechnicsFL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The company specializes in base and line maintenance, spare parts and component support, engine, APU, and landing gear management, full aircraft engineering, technical training, and aerospace logistics solutions. Certified under EASA Part-145, Part-CAMO, Part-147, Part-21, and FAA-145, FL Technics operates facilities and line stations globally, including Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and the Middle East.FL Technics Group is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 187 aircraft across six continents. The group also provides a range of aviation services, including MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, and other related services. Supported by 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group is the parent company to over 250 subsidiaries.

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