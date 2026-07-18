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Troopers Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish

TROOP A NEWS RELEASE
July 18, 2026
 
Troopers Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish   

Prairieville – Shortly after 9:25 p.m. on July 17, 2026, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA 42 near Galvez Baptist Church Road in Ascension Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Ryan Mendoza of Gonzales.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Mendoza was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10 east on LA 42. For reasons still under investigation, Mendoza failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, traveled off the roadway, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment. 

Mendoza, who was improperly restrained, was partially ejected during the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is unknown; however, routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. 

Louisiana State Police reminds motorists that proper use of restraints significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in a crash. Making responsible decisions behind the wheel, including wearing a seat belt and remaining attentive, can save lives. Drivers should also obey posted speed limits, reduce their speed when approaching curves, and adjust their speed to match roadway and weather conditions. Safe decisions behind the wheel can save lives.

Contact Information: 
Trooper Shelby Mayfield 
Louisiana State Police 
Public Affairs Section – Troop A
Phone: (225) 921-1384
[email protected]

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Troopers Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Ascension Parish

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