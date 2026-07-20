'The Awakened Healer: 18 Pathways to Healing, Wholeness, and Conscious Living' Launches July 20, 2026

The Awakened Healer - Now available on Amazon.com

Fourth Installment in the Bestselling Awakened Hearts Series Brings Together 18 Conscious Leaders, Healers, and Coaches to Explore the Many Faces of Healing

Every one of us is healing from something, and no two journeys look exactly alike. The eighteen pathways found in this book are not only informative, but they are transformative as well.” — David Trotter

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " The Awakened Healer : 18 Pathways to Healing, Wholeness, and Conscious Living", the fourth book in the Awakened Hearts series from Awakened Magazine , publishes July 20, 2026, in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle editions on Amazon.Curated by David Trotter, founder and publisher of Awakened Magazine, the anthology brings together eighteen respected conscious leaders, healers, and coaches who share the experiences, practices, and perspectives that shaped their own healing journeys.Centered around the belief that every person is healing from something, "The Awakened Healer" explores topics including grief, illness, anxiety, trauma, burnout, spiritual awakening, and the search for deeper peace and purpose. Rather than promoting a single method, the book offers diverse approaches to healing, encouraging readers to discover the ideas and practices that resonate most with their own lives.Each chapter combines personal storytelling with practical tools, timeless wisdom, emerging research, and transformative practices that have impacted both the contributors and the people they serve. Together, the authors demonstrate that healing is deeply personal and that there is no single path to wholeness."Every one of us is healing from something, and no two journeys look exactly alike," said David Trotter, creator of the Awakened Hearts series and curator of The Awakened Healer. "My hope is that readers approach this book with curiosity rather than certainty. Within these pages, they'll discover perspectives that expand their thinking, stories that remind them they are not alone, and practical insights that help them take their next step toward healing, wholeness, and conscious living."The eighteen contributing authors represent a wide range of backgrounds and healing traditions while sharing a common commitment to helping others live more authentic, empowered, and meaningful lives.Readers will also have the opportunity to meet many of the book's contributors during the Awakened Lifestyle Expo , taking place August 22-23, 2026, in Costa Mesa, California. Ten of the featured authors will be available throughout the weekend to meet attendees and sign copies of "The Awakened Healer". As a special launch celebration, the first 50 attendees each day will receive a complimentary copy of the book in their swag bag, offering an opportunity to discover the book and connect personally with many of the voices behind its inspiring chapters. Tickets are available at www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com For more information about "The Awakened Healer", visit www.AwakenedHeartsBook.com About the Contributors"The Awakened Healer" features original contributions from eighteen conscious leaders, healers, and coaches: Cheri Maria Arellano, Jan Casebolt, Verlaine Crawford, Papa-yoni Das, Tracee Dunblazier, Ellie Epstein-White, Kerri Husman, Anistara Ma Ka, Jose Mendoza, Laura Ocasio, Judith M. Ramos, Aileen Salmaggi, Sheila Seppi, Sylvie Sterling, Julie Suen, Ragan Thomson, Julie Wasmer, and Brenda Zyburt.About the Awakened Hearts Book SeriesThe Awakened Hearts book series, published by Awakened Magazine, features authentic stories and wisdom from conscious leaders, healers, and coaches. Each volume focuses on a different aspect of the human experience while offering readers inspiration, practical wisdom, and hope. Learn more at www.awakenedmagazine.com/awakenedhearts About Awakened MagazineAwakened Magazine is dedicated to amplifying the voices of conscious leaders, healers, and coaches worldwide. Through inspiring stories, exclusive interviews, and practical wisdom, the magazine supports readers on their journeys of spiritual growth and healing. Learn more at www.awakenedmagazine.com

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