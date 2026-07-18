Tahoe Moving and Storage Provides Full-Service Moving for Tahoe City Homes and Businesses

The locally owned, Truckee-based company handles local and long-distance moves, packing, storage, and specialty items throughout Tahoe City and Lake Tahoe.

Moving in the mountains takes local knowledge, and our crews bring it to every Tahoe City job.” — Robin Hedrick

TAHOE CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tahoe Moving and Storage, a locally owned company operating since 2011, provides full-service residential and commercial moving for Tahoe City and nearby North Lake Tahoe communities including Truckee and Incline Village. The company handles local moves, long-distance relocations, packing, storage, and specialty item transport from its base in Truckee.The company's Tahoe City moving services cover the full relocation process. Crews pack and unpack household goods, load and unload portable storage containers (PODs), and move specialty items such as pianos, artwork, and oversized furniture. Tahoe Moving and Storage also offers short-term and long-term storage, along with receiving services for interior designers and homeowners furnishing a property.Tahoe City sits on the northwest shore of Lake Tahoe, where mountain roads, seasonal weather, and a high share of second homes shape how a move gets planned. Tahoe Moving and Storage staffs every job with crews who know the local terrain and access constraints.The company holds a 5.0-star rating across 401 customer reviews. It earned a Best of Truckee award in 2022 and a place on Expertise.com's list of Best Moving Companies in Reno in 2021."Residents and second-home owners here want a moving company that knows the area and shows up prepared," said Robin Hedrick of Tahoe Moving and Storage. "We have spent years handling narrow mountain access, tight winter timelines, and homes that need careful packing, and that experience is what sets a local move apart."Homeowners, businesses, and interior designers planning a move in Tahoe City can reach Tahoe Moving and Storage at +1-530-536-3888 or info@tahoemovingcompany.com. Service details and a full list of covered areas are available at tahoemovingcompany.com.About Tahoe Moving and StorageTahoe Moving and Storage is a full-service, locally owned moving and storage company founded in 2011. The company serves Tahoe City, Truckee, Lake Tahoe, Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, Reno, Roseville, Graeagle, and the greater Bay Area, and it handles long-distance moves across the lower 48 states. Services include local moving, long-distance moving, packing and unpacking, POD loading and unloading, storage, receiving, and specialty item moving. The company operates from 40153 Truckee Airport Road, Suite 3, Truckee, CA 96161, with a second office at 1214 Wright Street, Reno, NV 89509. The team is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn more at tahoemovingcompany.com or follow Tahoe Moving and Storage on Facebook and Instagram.

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