iAccess Technologies Introduces Virtual Combat Navigator, AI-Powered Real-Time Mission Replanning System for Aircrews

Real-Time Dynamic Route Replanning

Our newest product delivers real-time route optimization and threat avoidance for tactical airlift, special mission, and rotorcraft platforms

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEiAccess Technologies Introduces Virtual Combat Navigator (VCN), an AI-Powered Real-Time Mission Replanning System for Aircrews.Our newest product delivers real-time route optimization and threat avoidance for tactical airlift, special mission, and rotorcraft platformsCOSTA MESA, Calif. iAccess Technologies, Inc. is proud to introduce our newest product, the Virtual Combat Navigator (VCN), the latest addition to its growing portfolio of avionics and mission systems. VCN is a cockpit application that gives aircrews real time situational awareness, terrain masking, and AI-powered route optimization to help them navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving battle space.Built on combat-proven technology, VCN is designed to help aircrews avoid unknown threats, adapt instantly to new ones, and maximize survivability and mission success in dynamic operational environments all in real time.Key capabilities of VCN include:● Intuitive Cockpit Interface, minimal pilot interaction reduces crew workload.● Real-Time Dynamic Route Replanning (RR) automatically generates optimal routes using preset dynamic constraints to maintain effective threat avoidance and achieve mission success.● Architecture Agnostic Design integrates with existing mission computers, flight management systems (FMS), and avionics suites.● Proven Technology evaluated and tested in the field.● Optimized for Low Level & Tactical Operations, supports C-130, C-390, C-17, C-27, special mission, and rotorcraft platforms.This latest release reflects iAccess Technologies’ ongoing commitment to supporting aircrews and maintenance teams across every stage of a platform’s lifecycle. In addition to VCN, iAccess supports operators with a full range of avionics upgrades, including advanced digital flight control and autopilot systems such as the company’s iFCC-9000, as well as repair and overhaul, obsolescence management, and integration services for legacy and modern platforms alike.Whether a customer is modernizing an aging fleet or fielding a new mission system, iAccess Technologies is built to support the full spectrum of aerospace and defense platforms and needs. VCN gives aircrews a decisive edge in mission planning by putting real-time, AI-assisted decision-making directly into the cockpit. As the threat environment continues to evolve, VCN was built to help crews adapt instantly and complete their mission with confidence.iAccess Technologies will showcase VCN at the Farnborough International Airshow, taking place July 20–24, 2026, at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Hampshire, UK. Visit us at the California Pavilion, Hall 2, Stand 2338, to see a live demonstration of VCN and speak with our team about how it can support your platforms and mission requirements. We look forward to seeing you there stop by for a demo, ask us your questions, and discover how VCN can transform your operational effectiveness.About iAccess Technologies, Inc.iAccess Technologies is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA with branch offices in Warner Robbins, GA and in the UAE. iAccess provides airborne avionics solutions for commercial and military aircraft, including fixed/rotary and drones. iAccess provides solutions that are developed to meet civil and/or military certification. Our highly skilled engineering team is experienced in developing safety critical hardware and software systems for all types of aircraft. With a growing portfolio that includes VCN and the iFCC-9000 digital flight control and autopilot system, iAccess Technologies continues to invest in advanced integration and software capabilities that help customers bring new capability into the cockpit with greater confidence, safety, and mission effectiveness in an increasingly complex battle space.Areas of expertise include:● Avionics Systems● Communications Systems● Mission Systems● Navigation and Guidance SystemsCore competencies include:● Software and Hardware design● LRU Design and Simulation● Systems IntegrationMedia Contact:iAccess Technologies, Inc.

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