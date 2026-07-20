Gerard Ryan III Joins Leitner Warywoda as Senior Litigation Counsel

Gerard Ryan III, Esq.

Leitner Warywoda welcomes trial attorney Gerard Ryan III as Senior Litigation Counsel, focusing on catastrophic injury cases across New York and New Jersey.

Gerard is exactly the kind of lawyer we built this firm around — technically fluent, relentlessly prepared, and comfortable taking a case all the way to verdict.” — Brett Leitner

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leitner Warywoda PLLC is pleased to announce that Gerard Ryan III, Esq., has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel. Gerard will focus on the firm's medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, defective medical device, product liability, mass tort, and serious personal injury matters across New York and New Jersey.

Gerard joins from Parker Waichman LLP, where he served as Senior Litigation Counsel and played a key role in significant personal injury and mass-tort litigation. He came to law from biomedical engineering — an advanced technical background that shapes how he evaluates surgical-error, misdiagnosis, and medical-device claims and prepares to meet defense experts on their own terms.

"Gerard is exactly the kind of lawyer we built this firm around — technically fluent, relentlessly prepared, and comfortable taking a case all the way to verdict," said Brett Leitner, founding partner. "His command of the medicine behind malpractice and device-failure claims will make our cases stronger from the first day of investigation."

"Leitner Warywoda has earned its reputation the hard way, in the courtroom," said Gerard Ryan III. "I'm proud to join a team that deliberately limits its caseload so that every client receives real attention."

During his tenure at Parker Waichman, Gerard obtained substantial recoveries for injured clients, including $11 million for a wheelchair-bound woman struck by an 18-wheeler, $2.25 million for a victim of medical malpractice, and $1.25 million for a woman whose physician failed to diagnose her cancer. In another matter, he recovered $275,000 for a client injured in a rear-end collision after the carrier had offered $5,000 on the eve of trial. He has been recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers.

Gerard earned his Juris Doctor from Hofstra University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from The Catholic University of America. He is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey and before the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the District of New Jersey, and is a member of the Nassau County Bar Association.

Leitner Warywoda PLLC is a New York trial firm representing seriously injured people and the families of those lost to negligence across New York City, Long Island, and statewide. Founded by trial attorneys Brett Leitner and Nicholas Warywoda, the firm concentrates on nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, construction accidents under the New York Labor Law, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. Learn more at www.nylawinjury.com or call (212) 671-1110.

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