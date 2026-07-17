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Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 17, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 18, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Cyclospora Contamination Company Name: Taylor Fresh Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Taylor Farms de Mexico of Guanajuato, Mexico is voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the U.S. market, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Cyclospora. Most people infected with Cyclospora develop diarrhea, with frequent bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, and fever may be noted. Some people who are infected with Cyclospora do not have any symptoms. If not treated, the illness may lead to dehydration and severe complications that may require higher levels of care. These complications may last from a few days to a month or longer. Symptoms may seem to go away and then return one or more times (relapse). Immunocompromised persons may experience more severe illness of longer duration along with complications requiring close medical attention.

This action was prompted by the multistate Cyclospora outbreak https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-5-state-outbreakcyclospora-illnesses-iceberg-lettuce-july-2026. We are actively removing the implicated products. The company has stopped receiving product from the implicated lot, suspended distribution of the iceberg lettuce from Central Mexico, notified our customers, and we are continuing to work with the FDA, CDC, and state authorities.

The shredded iceberg product was distributed June 29th thru July 16th in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI.

A complete list of affected products, lot codes, use-by dates and instructions for returning or disposing of them is available here:

Brand Segment Description Best if Used By CV Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 CV Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/2/2026 CV Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 WITH SEP

BAGGIES 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 CV Food Service LETTUCE CHOP 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 CV Food Service LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5# 7/17/2026- 7/25/2026 CV Food Service LETTUCE SALAD

WITH SEP BAG 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 CV Food Service LETTUCE SHRED 1/4"

4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/2/2026 JB Food Service 1/8" SHRED

LETTUCE 4/5# 7/16/2026- 7/30/2026 MARK Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5# 7/21/2026- 7/29/2026 MARK Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 WITH SEP

BAGGIES 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 MARK Food Service LETTUCE CHOP 4/5# 7/18/2026- 7/30/2026 MARK Food Service LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5# 7/21/2026- 7/29/2026 MARK Food Service LETTUCE SALAD

WITH SEP BAG 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 MARK Food Service LETTUCE SHRED 1/4"

4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 MARK Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5# 7/16/2026- 7/29/2026 MARK Food Service LETTUCE SHRED 3/8"

4/5# 7/21/2026, 7/28/2026 MKTSD Retail Iceberg Salad

12 oz, 24 oz 7/18/2026 to 8/3/2026 MKTSD Retail Shredded Lettuce

8 oz, 16 oz July 18th to Aug 3rd 2026 PK Food Service LETTUCE SHRED 1/8"

4/5# 7/16/2026, 7/20/2026,

7/25/2026, 7/28/2026,

7/30/2026 PK Food Service LETTUCE SALAD

W/BAG 4/5# 7/18/2026- 8/1/2026 SUB Food Service SHRED LETTUCE 1/4"

4/5# 7/16/2026- 7/31/2026 SY Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5# 7/18/2026, 7/21/2026,

7/29/2026, 8/1/2026 SY Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/3/2026 SY Food Service LETTUCE CHOP 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/3/2026 SY Food Service LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5# 7/21/2026- 8/3/2026 SY Food Service LETTUCE SALAD

WITH SEP BAG 4/5# 7/16/2026 -8/3/2026 SY Food Service LETTUCE SHRED 1/8"

4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/3/2026 SY Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

70/30 NOCOLR 4/5# 7/16/2026- 7/30/2026 TF Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

80/20 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/3/2026 TF Food Service LETTUCE CHOP 4/5# 7/16/2026- 7/31/2026 TF Food Service LETTUCE SALAD MIX

4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 TF Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

50/50 NOCLR 4/5# 7/19/2026- 8/3/2026 TF Food Service LETTUCE SALAD

W/BAG 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/1/2026 TF Food Service BLEND LETT/ROM

70/30 NOCOLR 4/5# 7/16/2026- 8/3/2026 TF Food Service LETTUCE CHOP 1X1"

4/4# 7/16/2026- 8/3/2026

Consumers who have purchased the recalled iceberg lettuce should discard it immediately and not consume it. Full refunds are also available at the location of purchase. Consumers experiencing health issues should contact their physician. Consumers with any questions may contact our customer care team at 855-455-0098 Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm PST.

For Media Inquiries: press@taylorfarms.com.

Link to Outbreak Advisory