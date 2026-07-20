Spiritual Healer Neva Rayne of Living Joyously Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For more than a quarter-century, Neva Rayne has quietly made waves in the world of energy psychology and the healing arts. As the founder of Living Joyously, Neva’s journey began with her beloved animal companion, Rune, a faithful Lhasa Apso and her own heartfelt desire for personal transformation. Today, she’s one of the field’s most seasoned practitioners, blending personal experience, with an endless curiosity, and a compassionate ear that has inspired countless clients to rediscover themselves.

One’s quest, to a new and better life, is rarely a straight line. It requires persistence, courage, and “an earnest heart.” For Neva, the spark that set everything into motion was Rune’s somewhat aggressive behavior. Rune’s vet recommended an energy worker whose specialty was companion animals. This encounter ignited Neva’s fascination with the world of energy and transformation. The practitioner had declined to work with Neva, (remember her specialty was animal companions not humans), Undeterred, Neva found her way to a local healing center. It was there where she had her first encounter with energy work, One Brain, (Three in one Concepts). It was life changing.

Neva immediately recognized that she wanted to bring this inner freedom and healing to others. “Just one session and I knew this was my purpose: to assist others in their transformation and healing; to relieve suffering; to serve others in their search for happiness and true creative expression,” Neva recalls.

Years of personal struggle included repeated bouts with depression and anxiety, hospitalizations, medications, and even colon cancer. This was the crucible in which Neva’s dedication to healing was forged.

“The quest of any seeker has its dips and turns, and winding staircases, as did mine. Walking with steady feet, ever forward, I rebuilt myself brick by brick. There was nothing here. I don’t know where the will and drive came from, but I did it,” she shares. These experiences gave Neva an insight and wisdom that tenders her work with clients and underscores her philosophy: “Healing is not the result of one-off miracles, but of resolve, the curiosity to self-reflect, and the courage and fortitude to keep showing up”.

One of Neva’s most memorable turning points came while watching The Johnny Carson Show. The guest was a big name, iconic, something like Jimmy Stewart or Burt Reynolds, In the middle of the interview, Johnny, interrupting himself, leaned forward and spontaneously inquired – it was more of a fact than a question -- “You’re comfortable in your own skin, aren’t you?”.

A pause, the slightest self-reflective moment, followed by a candid unapologetic acknowledgment to one’s inner journey, “Yes. Yes, I am, the actor replied. That was when Neva emphatically decided she would keep going until she woke up every morning comfortable in her own skin. “Whatever it took I would do it,” she recounted.

In the years that followed, Neva trained in dozens of energy psychology modalities, including Zensight, Ask and Receive, TAT, and Be Set Free Fast. Using Internal Family Systems and Parts work helped her clients better understand their inner world and heal their “inner battles.” Training in Logosynthesis and The Sedona Method brought the spiritual dimension to her work. Neva refers to it as “the icing on the cake.”

Never one for shortcuts, Neva made a habit of apprenticing with each teacher for several years, choosing depth and mastery over certificates. Her devotion to learning took her from local workshops to annual conferences with the Association for Comprehensive Energy Psychology, where she spent 15 years training and studying with energy psychologists, exploring the interplay between psychology, emotions, spirituality, and the body’s subtle energy systems.

Neva utilizes self-inquiry, belief work, frozen structures and non-duality teachings, as she guides her clients to achieve a more fulfilling, peaceful, and happier life, awakening to Essence. “Healing and transformation is an inside job - and when we do it well life mirrors that back. It’s basic quantum physics,” she remarks.

Neva explains, “Beliefs are an energetic context that shapes and holds power over a person’s life without them realizing it. For better or worse we live our lives leveraged by unconscious beliefs and convictions adapted mostly before the age of 7. I’m good at what I do, but ultimately, God does the healing. There’s that veil, the mystery, beyond which healing takes place. I simply work here.” That humility guides every session, reminding clients that the power to grow and change is always within.

Her company name, Living Joyously, is a heart-felt philosophy, hard-won. Neva’s fascination with the subconscious, its patterns and reactions, buried emotions, frozen worlds, and the root causes of one’s suffering, inspires her clients with a curiosity to explore issues in a space of respect, safety, and innocence. Besides her credentials as an energy therapist, Neva became a non-denominational minister, adding another layer of service and spiritual grounding to her sessions.

Neva’s personal journey through cancer, navigated without chemotherapy, brings another breadth to her work. “With deep affection and single mindedness, I told my body it needs to heal. I agreed to do my part with dietary changes, green drinks, self-reflection. energy work, and faith.” Today, she’s cancer-free and credits her healing to a combination of a bazillion energy sessions, lasered intention, unconventional remedies, the mind-body- connection and ultimately the Power of God.

With each session, clients come away feeling lighter, renewed, Self-emerging. They recognize that joy and happiness is their natural state. Each session gently guides her clients through a window of limitations and suffering towards an ever-deepening awareness of their Light and the Truth of who they are.

About Neva Rayne

Neva Rayne, a healing arts practitioner and founder of Living Joyously, is based in Sarasota. She draws on more than 25 years of experience and training to help clients around the world reclaim joy, health, and inner peace.

Celebrating over 25 years in energy psychology and the healing arts, Neva Rayne stands as a vibrant example of what it means to live joyously. Her journey is proof that healing is possible, no matter how tangled the path. And for those ready to take the next step, she’s just a phone call away.

Close Up Radio recently featured Neva Rayne in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday July 16th at 2pm Eastern / 11am Pacific

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-spiritual-healer-neva/id1785721253?i=1000777226528

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-spiritual-healer-neva-rayne-of-living-joyously-339068941

https://open.spotify.com/episode/12MG7NxAd8xoqCykGyEnGu

For more information about Neva Rayne, spiritual healer and founder of Living Joyously, please visit https://livingjoyously.com/

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