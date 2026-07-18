Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian’s Regular Press Conference on July 17, 2026

CCTV: The opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance (WAIC 2026) was held this morning in Shanghai. President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech, sharing four observations on global AI governance. Could you offer more information? How will China contribute to better global AI governance?



Lin Jian: President Xi Jinping attended in Shanghai the opening ceremony of WAIC 2026 this morning and delivered a keynote speech titled Joining Hands to Build a Just and Equitable System for Global AI Governance.

As President Xi noted, today, major changes unseen in a century are accelerating across the world. The new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is advancing at a faster pace, and the world has entered an unprecedented period of active innovation on AI technologies. All this carries within it great opportunities as well as challenges to governance. In China’s view, all countries should take a people-centered approach and develop AI for the positive and for good. It is vital to ensure that AI is an important driver for shared prosperity and common security. The world needs to join hands to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance. President Xi shared four observations to this end, stressing the need to adhere to the principle of openness and win-win and boost innovation-driven development, strengthen risk-awareness and ensure that AI is secure and controllable, encourage inclusiveness and promote mutual learning between civilizations, and advocate solidarity and improve global governance.

President Xi stressed that as a responsible major country, China is always committed to providing international public goods relating to AI and has been contributing steadily to global AI governance. Thanks to the joint efforts of various parties, the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) has come into being in Shanghai. To further support global AI development and advance global AI capacity building, in the next five years, China will provide developing countries with 5,000 opportunities in AI training and seminar programs; develop international AI application cooperation centers with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the League of Arab States, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS; and enable 30 countries to use the AI-powered meteorologic warning system, or MAZU. With greater openness, pragmatism and vision into the future, China is ready to work with all parties to respond to the opportunities and challenges of AI, and join hands to create a brighter future for humanity.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the event. They extended warm congratulations on the Signing Ceremony of the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization held in Shanghai, spoke highly of China’s significant contributions to advancing global AI governance, and echoed the initiatives and steps put forward by President Xi Jinping. A Chair’s Statement of WAIC 2026 has been released.

The Paper: Yesterday, the Signing Ceremony of the Agreement on the Establishment of WAICO was held in Shanghai. How does China view its significance and influence? What’s the relationship between the organization and the AI governance platform under the UN framework?



Lin Jian: On July 16, the Signing Ceremony of the Agreement on the Establishment of WAICO was held in Shanghai. On behalf of the Chinese government, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi attended the ceremony and signed the agreement. Representatives from 29 countries, including Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia and Indonesia, signed the agreement as founding members. Secretary-General Guterres and other representatives from various countries and international organizations also attended the ceremony.

China always acts on the Global AI Governance Initiative put forward by President Xi Jinping, takes a people-centered approach and develops AI for the positive and for good so as to promote the global AI governance. Just as President Xi said this morning at the Opening Ceremony of WAIC, the establishment of WAICO in Shanghai is a major move by China to answer the call of the Global South and unite the international community together to promote vigorously AI development and governance. It will be an important milestone in the history of AI development. China is committed to advancing global AI governance under the UN framework, promoted the adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution on Enhancing International Cooperation on Capacity Building of Artificial Intelligence by consensus, and supports the implementation of the Global Digital Compact and UN Sustainable Development Goals. China will work with the founding members for the early operation of the organization.

The WAICO initiative is yet another example of China’s efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity and implement the Global Governance Initiative. China will work with various parties to follow the purposes of the UN Charter, act on the vision of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, take the people-centered approach, and enhance alignment and coordination on AI development strategies, governance rules and technical standards, so as to strengthen international cooperation and global governance on AI, promote the sound and orderly development of AI and make sure it is a force for good, safety, and fairness.





Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump declassified intelligence on Thursday that he maintained showed Chinese interference in U.S. elections, despite a U.S. intelligence assessment that found no evidence Beijing affected the 2020 vote that he lost. Does the foreign ministry have any comment on this and will President Trump’s comments affect bilateral relations?



Lin Jian: This is a false allegation and serious smear that has long been proved to be unfounded. China adheres to non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. We never interfere in U.S. elections and have zero interest in that. The world has actually been witnessing who exactly has wantonly interfered in other countries’ internal affairs, long conducted indiscriminate surveillance on governments, businesses and the general public worldwide, and snatched massive data of foreign citizens. We urge the U.S. to reflect on its behavior, stop vilifying China and framing China for election purpose, and act in ways conducive to China-U.S. relations.

Associated Press: I have a follow-up question on that one. Do you think that these comments from President Trump would have implications for President Xi’s suspected visit to the U.S. in September?



Lin Jian: We urge the U.S. to stop framing China for election purpose and act in ways conducive to China-U.S. relations.

Bloomberg: The Philippines condemned a China Daily video that appeared online and depict Filipinos as monkeys. They say it’s offensive and called for the content, which is about the 2016 ruling that rejected Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea, to be removed from the internet. Would the foreign ministry like to comment on this?



Lin Jian: About the video you mentioned, this is not an act of the government. I have no comment on that.

Let me stress that China’s position on the issue of “South China Sea arbitration” is clear and consistent. The “arbitration” is a political farce masqueraded as a legal process. The so-called “award” is illegal, null and void, and has no binding force.

Folha de S.Paulo: Yesterday the United States announced another unilateral tariff over Brazilian products as a result of an investigation under the 301 section. One allegation is that the Brazilian payment system called “Pix” puts American enterprises in disadvantage. What’s China’s comment on that?



Lin Jian: Tariff wars have no winners and serve no one’s interest. China stands ready to work with Brazil and other countries to uphold the multilateral trade regime with the WTO at its core and defend international fairness and justice.

Bloomberg: The Trump administration has said that it will cut visa duration for journalists. This would include reporters from China, who I think would be hit hardest. Would the ministry like to comment?



Lin Jian: The U.S. restrictions on people-to-people exchanges do not serve any party’s interest. China firmly rejects the discriminatory country-specific action taken by the U.S.

The new U.S. rule seriously violates the three-point consensus between China and the U.S. on media issues reached in 2021, and seriously affects Chinese media’s normal work in the U.S. China urges the U.S. to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese journalists in the U.S. China reserves the right to take reciprocal countermeasures.

O Global: A follow up question on the additional tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Brazil. In the past, China has expressed desire to support Brazil against protectionism. You repeated today that China is supporting the WTO and Brazil and the rules of trade, can you elaborate how China could support or help Brazil against protectionism?



Lin Jian: We stand ready to maintain communication with Brazil and work with Brazil and other countries to uphold the multilateral trade regime with the WTO at its core and defend international fairness and justice. For anything specific, I’d refer you to competent authorities.

Reuters: New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said, “we are aware of Papua New Guinea’s statement about the closure of the Taipei Economic Office in Port Moresby, and we will seek further information about this decision in due course.” Does the foreign ministry have any comment on New Zealand’s concerns about Papua New Guinea?



Lin Jian: We have made our position clear before. The government of Papua New Guinea decides to close the “Taipei Economic Office in Papua New Guinea.” China highly commends the decision. It demonstrates once again that upholding the one-China principle is where international public opinion trends and the arc of history bends.