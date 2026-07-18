Big City Fishing Free Fishing Clinic at Pier 51 (New York County)

DATE: 7/18/2026

START TIME: 11:00 AM

END TIME: 3:00 PM

LOCATION: Hudson River Park – Pier 51 at Jane Street, Hudson River Greenway, New York, NY 10014

MORE INFORMATION: https://hudsonriverpark.org/event-series/big-city-fishing/

Join Hudson River Park to explore the sport of fishing through interactive hands-on instruction and an educational experience to learn about fish found in the Hudson River. This FREE clinic will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Hudson River Park, Pier 51 from 11AM-3PM.

Target audience: Participants aged 5 and up. Parental supervision is required for children aged 16 and younger. Beginners and experts alike are encouraged to join.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

Registration is not required, and participation is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. A fishing license is not required to participate in this event.

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