Electus Global Education Co. Joins Embarc Collective, Florida’s Premier Tech Startup Community
Electus Global Education Co. Joins Embarc Collective, Florida’s Premier Tech Startup CommunityTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electus Global Education Co. announced today that it has joined into Embarc Collective, Florida’s top-rated startup support organization and tech community. Electus joins the organization as part of its largest-ever new member cohort, featuring 11 early-stage tech companies driving innovation across the state’s startup ecosystem.
Based in Tampa, Embarc Collective serves as a central catalyst for high-growth startups, providing founders with highly customized, metrics-driven business coaching, world-class operational support, and a collaborative network of investors and peers.
"Joining the Embarc Collective community marks a pivotal milestone as we scale our physical-digital ('phygital') learning ecosystem," said the leadership team at Electus. "As a Tampa Bay-rooted EdTech and FinTech social enterprise, being surrounded by top-tier entrepreneurial talent and world-class coaching will rapidly accelerate our mission to deliver financial literacy, AI literacy, health literacy and career readiness to the next generation."
Through its flagship platform, Life Hub® Infiniti AI, Electus has pioneered a revolutionary "learn-to-earn" model designed for youth aged 6 to 18. Evolving from key financial pilot initiatives to a comprehensive AI-driven ecosystem, Life Hub® Infiniti AI transforms daily educational tasks, and localized neighborhood micro-labor into accredited vocational skills and experiential financial capability. Powered by its 24/7 AI learning coach, Fini, the platform bridges the gap between digital education and real-world economic mobility.
As part of the Embarc Collective ecosystem, Electus will leverage these elite startup resources to scale its operations, expand strategic partnerships with schools, districts, microschools, youth organization, governments and financial institutions, and solidify Florida’s standing as a powerhouse for impactful tech innovation.
To explore how the company is modernizing youth career readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship, browse our insights and updates at Electus Education Blogs.
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About Electus Global Education Co.
Electus Education develops cutting-edge educational technology aimed at fostering community wealth generation and early career readiness. Its flagship product, Life Hub® Infiniti AI combines experiential financial toolkits, contextual learning, and automated resume building to empower children and teens with the financial, technological, career, health and life skills required to thrive in the modern economy.
About Embarc Collective
Embarc Collective is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit startup support organization located in Tampa, Florida. It helps early-stage technology companies scale into high-growth, sustainable enterprises by delivering unparalleled, individualized coaching and integration within a vibrant peer ecosystem.
Anna Grace Du Noyer
Electus Global Education Co, Inc.
+1 5742503089
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