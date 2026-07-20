Confessing Anglican Church Rejects Kairos II Claims, Calls for Truth in Middle East Witness
CAC does not agree with the Church of England’s endorsement of Kairos II, citing false accusations and harmful ideological narratives.
Concerning the Church of England’s Engagement with the Kairos II Declaration
The Confessing Anglican Church (CAC) issues this public statement in response to the Church of England’s recent decision to give institutional prominence to the Kairos II declaration. The declaration includes allegations such as genocide, apartheid, settler colonialism, and broad condemnations of Zionism. The CAC notes that these claims are widely debated and remain the subject of significant disagreement among governments, NGOs, researchers, and faith communities.
Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar, Missionary Bishop for the UK Missionary Diocese of Providence, has expressed concern regarding the implications of the declaration for Christian witness and public discourse. As he stated: “Compassion divorced from truth ceases to be Christian compassion. It becomes ideology clothed in ecclesiastical vestments.” The CAC affirms that its response is grounded in its understanding of Christian teaching and pastoral responsibility.
Firsthand Testimony From Archbishop Robert Gosselin
The Most Revd Dr Robert Gosselin, General Secretary and Metropolitan & Provincial Archbishop of the Province of Reconciliation within the Confessing Anglican Church, has more than two decades of experience working in and alongside communities in Israel, including extended periods of residence. His work has included projects conducted with ministries of the State of Israel focused on safety, security, and humanitarian concerns. While many details of these responsibilities cannot be publicly disclosed, they have provided him with firsthand exposure to conditions on the ground.
Several clergy within the CAC also have long-term ministry experience in Israel. Their observations, as reported to the Church, align with Archbishop Gosselin’s own experiences and inform the CAC’s perspective on the claims contained in the Kairos II declaration.
Archbishop Gosselin reports having observed communication and propaganda activities conducted by Hamas, as well as the effects of conflict on civilian populations. Based on his direct experience, he states that many assertions referenced in the Kairos II declaration do not correspond with what he has personally witnessed.
The CAC notes that allegations of genocide, ethnic cleansing, or systemic targeting of Christians or Muslims by Israel are contested and evaluated differently by various international bodies, researchers, and governments. The CAC’s position reflects the testimony of its clergy and leadership.
Humanitarian Realities Reported by CAC Clergy
1. Medical Care for Gazans During Conflict
Archbishop Gosselin and CAC clergy living in Israel report having witnessed Gazan civilians being transported into Israel for urgent medical treatment during periods of active conflict. Israeli hospitals—staffed by Jewish, Christian, and Arab medical professionals—have treated children with severe injuries, adults requiring complex surgeries, and patients with chronic conditions. One publicly documented example is the fact that Sheba Medical Center treats around 500 children from the Gaza Strip and another 2,700 children from the West Bank. every year.
2. Humanitarian Aid Entering Gaza
Publicly released figures from the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) indicate that more than 20,000 truckloads of humanitarian aid entered Gaza in 2023, including food, medical supplies, fuel for hospitals, and water‑treatment materials. CAC clergy report having observed shipments of humanitarian goods entering Gaza and note that international reporting has documented instances in which aid has been diverted or seized by Hamas.
3. Religious Life and Worship in Israel
CAC clergy serving in Israel report that churches operate freely and without interference from Israeli authorities. Christian clergy minister openly in Jerusalem, Nazareth, Haifa, and other regions. They also report that Muslim and other Arab citizens participate in civic life, vote in national elections, and exercise religious freedom. These observations reflect the experiences of CAC clergy and may differ from perspectives expressed in the Kairos II declaration.
Integrity of Israeli Partners
Archbishop Gosselin and CAC clergy have worked with Israeli ministries, organizations, and community partners for more than a decade. They report that these partners have demonstrated professionalism, humanitarian commitment, and a consistent focus on the protection of civilian life. Their ongoing collaboration is based on these observed qualities.
CAC’s Call for Accuracy and Constructive Engagement
The Confessing Anglican Church encourages Christian leaders and institutions to evaluate claims related to the Middle East with careful attention to firsthand testimony, publicly available data, and diverse perspectives. The CAC expresses concern that the Kairos II declaration may not fully reflect the complexity of conditions in the region or the experiences of communities directly affected by conflict.
The CAC urges continued dialogue, fact‑based engagement, and a commitment to reconciliation grounded in Christian teaching. The Church emphasizes that constructive peacemaking requires clarity, careful evaluation of sources, and a willingness to consider multiple viewpoints.
Abp Robert Gosselin
Confessing Anglican Church
+1 401-326-2332
secretariat@ceec.church
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