Confessing Anglican Church Rejects Kairos II Claims, Calls for Truth in Middle East Witness

About

The Confessing Anglican Church intentionally echoes the faithful witness of the Confessing Church in Germany during the 1930s, where leaders such as Dietrich Bonhoeffer, Martin Niemöller, and Karl Barth stood against theological compromise and state-imposed ideology. They bore bold witness to: • The exclusive Lordship of Christ over His Church • The inviolable authority of Holy Scripture and the historic creeds • The rejection of any politicization or distortion of the Gospel The term “Confessing” powerfully signifies our dedication to the ancient creeds—Apostles’, Nicene, and Athanasian—in defiance of the prevailing currents of heresy and secularization. It asserts our refusal to allow contemporary heresies to distort the faith once delivered to the saints. The Confessing Anglican Church embraces all three historic roots of Christian identity: • SACRAMENTAL LIFE — Celebrating Christ’s redeeming grace through the liturgies of the Book of Common Prayer, and administering the holy sacraments under the authority of bishops in valid apostolic succession. • EVANGELICAL WITNESS — Proclaiming salvation by grace through faith in Jesus Christ and the freedom his new creation brings, with the holy Scriptures as the supreme authority in all matters of faith and conduct, interpreted through the lenses of two millennia of historic tradition and sanctified reason. • PENTECOSTAL POWER — Embracing the dynamic work of the Holy Spirit in His gifts, fruit, and sanctifying presence as He poured out at the birth of the Church on the day of Pentecost, empowering the Church for both mission and holiness. This tri-fold identity is not eclecticism, but catholic fullness—a Church breathing with both lungs, ancient and alive.