eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Teach the Longevity Protocol the Wealthy Pay Millions For

eTeacher Group opens its sixth online school, Longevity Life Academy, bringing science-backed healthy aging to U.S. households through certified instructors.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eTeacher Group , one of the world's longest-running online-education companies, today announced Longevity Life Academy (LLA), its sixth proprietary online school and its first dedicated to healthy aging. LLA is built on a simple belief: everyone deserves a science-backed protocol for a longer, healthier life, delivered as a guided protocol built around your biology, your numbers, and daily practice.A $8 Trillion Market, One Underserved HouseholdUBS projects the longevity market will reach roughly $8 trillion by 2030, up from $5.3 trillion in 2023. Today that spending flows to two extremes: concierge clinics that cost a fortune and unvetted advice that few people sustain. Longevity Life Academy is built for the mainstream American family in between, the household that wants rigorous, data-backed guidance and a structure that helps them stay with it. eTeacher enters from a position of strength, with more than 10,000 learners a year and roughly 70% of its customers already in the United States.Taught by Globally Certified Longevity InstructorsLongevity Life Academy is taught live by a faculty of globally certified longevity instructors, practitioners and researchers who lead every cohort in real time rather than leaving students to self-study. Instruction includes researcher Natalie Blackbourne, University of California, Santa Barbara senior lecturer Amy Jamieson, and founding faculty member Julie Gibson Clark, who held the number two spot on the Rejuvenation Olympics leaderboard for more than a year, ahead of the contest's own founder Bryan Johnson. Every student learns in a small live cohort of 8 to 15, with an instructor who knows them by name.Built on eTeacher's Proprietary Advanced Learning PlatformThe school runs on eTeacher's proprietary advanced learning management system, the same technology-enabled platform that powers the company's academic schools and has been refined over decades of live teaching. Live classes, lesson recordings, guided daily practice, a community forum, resources, and individual progress tracking all sit behind a single login. This infrastructure allows an ordinary student to not only start the program but finish it and keep the results.A Personalized Protocol From Your Own Data, Not Generic AdviceThe flagship program, The Longevity Blueprint, builds each student a personalized, data-backed protocol from their own biology. Every US student receives an Abbott Lingo continuous glucose monitor, shipped to their home before the CGM module in Lesson 5, so decisions are driven by biomarker data rather than generic rules. Over 18 weeks and 18 live sessions, students move from foundation to a written, personalized plan tested against their own body across six pillars: Nutrition, Sleep, Exercise and Movement, Supplements and Wearables, Stress Management, and a personal Longevity Protocol. The Lingo biosensor is a 14-day, painless device available without a prescription and FSA/HSA-eligible; it is intended for adults 18 and over, is not for people who use insulin, and is not a diagnostic tool.Designed for Accessibility and Follow-ThroughAccessibility is the design goal. The structure is a weekly 50-minute live session, then short daily practices between classes, small enough to fit a working parent's schedule and specific enough to build momentum. The Longevity Blueprint is enrolling now from $289 per month, a fraction of concierge longevity programs. eTeacher says additional longevity courses and a companion practice app are on its roadmap for the year ahead."We believe we can bring the world of longevity into every household in the United States and raise healthspan globally. Our whole mission is to democratize what used to be a luxury. A healthy life was never something you could buy in bulk, it is built one taught, repeated habit at a time, and that is something we can put within reach of an ordinary family," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of eTeacher Group.About eTeacher GroupeTeacher Group is one of the world's longest-running online-education companies, delivering live, teacher-led courses to more than 10,000 learners a year, with 400,000+ courses completed across nearly 200 countries. It operates proprietary online schools supported by an advanced, technology-enabled learning platform, and roughly 70% of its customers are in the United States. Longevity Life Academy is its sixth online school. Learn more at https://www.longevitylifeacademy.com/

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