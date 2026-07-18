Chronic Disease Management Platforms Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 15% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Chronic Disease Management Platforms Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The chronic disease management platforms market has seen significant momentum recently, driven by healthcare’s increasing shift toward digital solutions for better patient outcomes. With the rising incidence of chronic illnesses and advancements in remote monitoring technologies, this market is set for substantial expansion. Below is an overview of the current market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this sector’s future.

Current and Projected Market Size of Chronic Disease Management Platforms

The chronic disease management platforms market has experienced rapid growth, expanding from $8.33 billion in 2025 to an expected $9.56 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This acceleration in recent years stems from factors such as the growing global prevalence of chronic diseases, wider adoption of telehealth services, enhancements in digital healthcare infrastructure, increased demand for continuous patient monitoring, and greater use of wearable medical devices.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand even more aggressively, reaching $16.72 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.0%. This surge is propelled by innovations like AI integration in clinical decision support tools, the rise of value-based healthcare models, expansion in remote patient monitoring initiatives, improved interoperability across healthcare data systems, and the broader adoption of personalized medicine strategies. Key trends expected to dominate include AI-driven predictive analytics for chronic disease risk, IoT-enabled remote monitoring networks, cloud-based interoperable electronic health record systems, precision medicine-based chronic care pathways, and blockchain platforms ensuring secure patient data exchange.

Defining Chronic Disease Management Platforms

Chronic disease management platforms are digital healthcare solutions designed to assist in the continuous monitoring, coordination, and management of persistent health conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma, and chronic respiratory ailments. These platforms harness tools like data integration, remote monitoring, analytics, and communication channels to support proactive care, boost patient adherence to treatments, and facilitate clinical decision-making throughout the care continuum.

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Lifestyle-Related Diseases as a Market Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the chronic disease management platforms market is the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases. These illnesses largely result from unhealthy behaviors, including poor dietary habits, physical inactivity, smoking, and excessive alcohol use. The increase in sedentary lifestyles—characterized by extended periods of sitting, frequent use of digital devices, and minimal physical movement—is contributing to this trend. Chronic disease management platforms provide continuous monitoring, personalized treatment plans, medication adherence support, and early detection of risks, all critical to managing conditions like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases.

A real-world example underscores this growth driver: In June 2024, the UK’s National Health Service reported that in 2023, over 549,000 additional individuals in England were identified as at risk for type 2 diabetes. This brought the total number of people with non-diabetic hyperglycemia, or pre-diabetes, registered with general practitioners to 3,615,330—an almost 20% increase compared to 2022’s figure of 3,065,825. This notable rise highlights the expanding need for effective chronic disease management platforms.

Regional Outlook and Fastest Growing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the chronic disease management platforms market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics and growth potential.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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