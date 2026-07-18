Chicory Root Coffee Market Value Expected To Grow At 9.4% CAGR, Reaching $1.64 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Chicory Root Coffee Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of chicory root coffee has been on the rise as more consumers seek healthier and caffeine-free alternatives to traditional coffee. This shift is driven by growing awareness of well-being, expanding product availability, and evolving consumer preferences. Let’s explore the current market status, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook for chicory root coffee.

Chicory Root Coffee Market Size and Growth Outlook

The chicory root coffee market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2025 to $1.15 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This upward trend in the past has been fueled by a heightened awareness of the benefits of reducing caffeine intake, rising consumption of herbal and functional beverages, greater retail availability of chicory-based products, the expansion of coffee substitutes in foodservice, and growing consumer interest in digestive health.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding robustly, reaching $1.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. The forecasted growth is supported by ongoing innovation in flavored and blended chicory coffee offerings, increasing preference for plant-based and natural drinks, the rise of online channels for specialty beverages, greater investment in organic chicory farming and processing, and the growing adoption of ready-to-drink chicory coffee products. Key trends shaping the market include a surge in demand for caffeine-free alternatives, the popularity of digestive health-focused functional beverages, a consumer shift toward organic and clean-label products, expansion of ready-to-drink options, and the blending of chicory coffee with herbs and spices.

Understanding Chicory Root Coffee and Its Appeal

Chicory root coffee is made by roasting and grinding chicory roots, which can be consumed alone as a coffee substitute or blended with regular coffee to enhance flavor while lowering caffeine content. Known for its rich and slightly bitter taste, this beverage is especially favored for its potential digestive benefits and natural caffeine-free qualities.

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Increasing Health Awareness as a Market Driver

A rising focus on health and wellness is a crucial factor propelling the chicory root coffee market. Health and wellness consciousness encompasses a person’s awareness, mindset, and proactive effort to improve physical, mental, and emotional health. This trend is largely a response to the growing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, prompting many to adopt healthier diets, exercise routines, and preventive care.

Chicory root coffee aligns well with this health-conscious mindset by offering a natural, caffeine-free, and gut-friendly alternative that promotes healthier daily habits. For instance, in 2024, the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a U.S.-based nonprofit, reported that the global wellness economy grew by 7.9% between 2023 and 2024, reaching an unprecedented value of $6.8 trillion. This heightened focus on wellness is directly supporting demand within the chicory root coffee market.

Regional Focus and Market Growth Patterns in Chicory Root Coffee

Europe held the largest share of the chicory root coffee market in 2025, reflecting established consumer acceptance and product availability. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period, driven by rising health awareness and expanding markets for natural beverages.

The report covers various geographic segments including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional growth prospects.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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